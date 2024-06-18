Women can get upto 30% off on first year premiums for this term plan

Looking for affordable life insurance? ICICI Prudential has just introduced a special offer for women! They're giving a lifetime discount of 15% on all premiums for their popular life insurance plan, iProtect Smart. If you have a job, you can save even more. Salaried women get an extra 15% discount on the first year's premium.

What's Included? iProtect Smart combined with the critical illness benefit, provides cover against 34 critical illnesses including ailments such as breast, ovarian, uterine and cervical cancers. This combination offers benefits of both health and life insurance. Importantly, the critical illness cover amount is paid out on diagnosis, providing the requisite financial resources for seeking immediate medical treatment.

Why is this important? Studies show women are more likely to be diagnosed with certain cancers at a younger age. Also, hospital bills can be expensive. This plan helps ensure you have the money you need to take care of yourself and your family. As per The Lancet estimates, the incidence of cancer diagnosed in the under 50 years adult age group had a higher ratio of women. A single hospitalisation can cost upwards of Rs. 1 lakh in an urban private hospital, hence, it is essential for women to plan availability of financial resources to treat such critical ailments.

" We recognise the sacrifices women make as caregivers and guardians to ensure the well-being of their families. To celebrate the indomitable spirit of women we are proud to offer a lifetime discount of 15% on all premiums to be paid for our most popular term insurance product, iProtect Smart. Working women are equal contributors to household finances, they play crucial roles of being ‘protectors’ and ‘providers.’ As part of our commitment to empower them to be financially secure we are offering an additional discount of 15% to salaried women on the first year’s premium," said Amit Palta, Chief Distribution Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

More and more women are working and taking charge of their finances. ICICI Prudential sees this as a great opportunity to help women plan for the future.

iProtect Smart provides financial protection against life's uncertainties, including death, terminal illness and disability at affordable premiums. Also, it offers life cover up to 99 years of age. For instance, a 30-year-old salaried woman can purchase the product with a life cover of Rs. 1 crore with a policy tenure of 30 years by paying a monthly premium of just Rs 546 after the discount. "By availing this offer, women stand to save Rs. 34,920 over a 30-year premium paying tenure," the company said in a release.