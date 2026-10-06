Ayush eyes new frontiers: Insurance, hospitals may drive next growth phase

After more than a decade of being driven by medical education and primary care, Ayush — which combines four systems of alternative medicine — is beginning to see a shift towards secondary and tertiary care, helped by wider insurance coverage and growing private investment in hospitals.

The shift could mark a new phase for the sector. According to Ministry of Ayush data submitted in Parliament, the number of undergraduate colleges offering Ayush courses increased from 520 in 2013-14 to 921 in 2025-26. The ministry of Ayush — which stands for ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha, and homeopathy — was created in 2014.

A recent report by Primus Partners, Ayush Vision 2030, estimates the Ayush healthcare-services economy at around $26 billion in 2024, compared with $21.5 billion in 2022. These include clinical and hospital care, wellness, digital health and community health programmes.

Much of the expansion over the past decade has been at the primary care level, through dispensaries and the wider public health network. There are now signs of greater activity in secondary and tertiary care as well.

Public healthcare infrastructure expanded too, but unevenly: Dedicated Ayush dispensaries increased from 26,130 in 2013-14 to 37,804 in 2024-25, while hospitals rose much more slowly, from 3,605 to 3,885.

“The next phase hinges on the changing perception of Ayush as a preventive therapy to an evidence-backed practice integrated into the healthcare system. It needs stronger linkages between primary, secondary and tertiary care, well-defined referral pathways, standardised treatment protocols and financing mechanisms that allow patients to access these services within the formal healthcare system,” Veda Halve, assistant vice president, healthcare, Primus Partners, said.

Under a high-growth scenario, Primus sees the sector reaching $99 billion by 2030, potentially making services the largest component of Ayush. It estimates that this would require an annual growth of around 25 per cent, backed by greater investment in healthcare infrastructure, financing and integration with the wider health system.

There are signs that some of that transition is beginning.

Rajiv Vasudevan, founder and chief executive officer of Apollo AyurVAID, a chain of ayurveda hospitals, said improving payer coverage (the amount paid by the insurance company or government scheme) is encouraging Ayurveda doctors and organised providers to move beyond outpatient clinics.

“With the compulsory inclusion of Ayush treatments in cashless health insurance products, and with CGHS, state government and other coverage coming in, we are seeing doctors in several cities opening their own hospitals and not just OPD clinics. Some of the organised chains are also expanding,” he said.