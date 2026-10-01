NIT, IISER researchers patent cotarnine-derived oral cancer formulation

Researchers from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, and the Department of Chemistry at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Berhampur, have developed a novel cotarnine-derived formulation for oral cancer treatment.

The research work combines medicinal chemistry with formulation science, with the promising candidate now getting ready for further preclinical investigation and translational research. The innovative formulation has been granted an Indian patent.

The novel research focuses on designing, synthesising and formulating a new cotarnine derivative to explore alternative therapeutic approaches for oral cancer.

This development comes against the backdrop of the continuing challenges associated with oral cancer treatment, particularly in India, where late diagnosis and limitations associated with conventional treatment can affect patient outcomes.

According to the researchers, the newly developed molecular entity has been designed and synthesised specifically to investigate its anticancer potential against oral cancer cells. A key aspect of the research is the reported activity of the cotarnine derivative against oral cancer cells. “The compound showed significant activity against oral cancer cells, particularly tongue cancer cells, even at very low concentrations,” said Bibekanand Mallick, a professor at NIT, Rourkela. However, the researchers emphasised that the findings remain at the research and preclinical development stage and that additional studies are necessary before any conclusions can be drawn about its suitability as a treatment for patients.

“The next phase of development will involve further preclinical validation, including animal studies, followed eventually by clinical evaluation if the candidate demonstrates adequate safety and efficacy,” Mallick said. The collaboration between NIT and IISER brings together expertise from chemistry and life sciences, reflecting the multidisciplinary nature of contemporary drug-discovery research, which requires coupling the identification and synthesis of a candidate molecule with biological evaluation and formulation before it can progress towards therapeutic development. The institute said preclinical investigations will be required to establish the safety, efficacy and therapeutic potential of the formulation. Harekrushna Sahoo, another professor and part of the team, said the innovation is an important step in exploring new molecular entities for oral cancer therapy. He highlighted the integrated approach involving molecular design, synthesis and formulation, and said the work demonstrated the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in addressing complex healthcare challenges.