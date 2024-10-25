Human fertility at risk: How everyday pollution affects reproductive health

In today’s era of rapid industrialisation and urban growth, the degradation of environmental quality is increasingly associated with various health issues. It includes fertility problems as well. Once regarded as life-sustaining, the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the soil that nourishes our food are now contaminated with pollutants that pose serious risks to human reproductive health. Recognising the complex connection between environmental pollution and fertility is critical, as these pollutants impact the reproductive abilities of both men and women.

C Jyothi Budi, medical director of Ferty9 Fertility Center, Hyderabad says, “Environmental factors, often viewed as secondary to genetics and lifestyle, are now recognized as significant contributors to fertility health. Pollutants in the air, water, and soil, along with urban noise, can seriously disrupt male and female reproductive systems, interfering with the essential biological processes required for human reproduction.”

Understanding how pollution affects fertility

Air pollution and its implications for reproductive health

Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5 and PM10): These minute particles, typically released from industrial emissions and vehicle exhausts, penetrate deep into the body, carrying harmful compounds like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). Oxidative stress from these particles can cause DNA damage in sperm, leading to a decline in sperm quality. In women, exposure to these particles has been linked to lower ovarian reserves and diminished egg quality.

Recent research published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) found a compelling link between PM2.5 exposure and male infertility, revealing a 24 per cent increase in infertility risk among men aged 30 to 45 exposed to PM2.5 levels approximately 2.9 micrograms per cubic meter above the average over five years.

The overlooked culprit – noise pollution

Effects on women: Noise pollution, particularly from consistent road traffic, is a significant risk factor for female infertility. A study in the Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health indicates that women exposed to noise levels 10.2 decibels higher than average over five years faced a 14 per cent rise in infertility rates. This risk intensifies for women over 35, who are more vulnerable to the effects of noise on reproductive health.

Effects on men: Though less affected than women, men aged 37 to 45 shows subtle but measurable impacts from noise pollution, which can disrupt sleep patterns and increase stress —factors that indirectly affect reproductive health.

Water pollution – A silent threat

Water pollution is a significant threat to reproductive health, especially in industrial regions or areas with inadequate water treatment. Toxic substances like lead, mercury, arsenic, and chemicals such as BPA and phthalates can infiltrate water supplies, disrupting hormonal balance and leading to fertility problems. Those living near industrial waste, farming runoff, or aging water systems face heightened risks. Pollutants in groundwater and surface water impact entire communities, with pregnant women and individuals of reproductive age being particularly vulnerable. Such exposure can reduce sperm quality, deplete ovarian reserves, and increase risks of reproductive issues and birth defects. Communities can mitigate these dangers by using water filters, regularly testing water quality, and educating the public on protecting water sources.

Soil pollution’s long-term effects on fertility

Soil contamination, particularly from pesticides and industrial pollutants, also poses serious fertility risks. These chemicals persist in the environment, entering the food chain and impacting individuals living near farms, factories, and suburban areas built on former industrial sites. Exposure to contaminated soil can disrupt hormonal balance, reduce fertility, lower embryo survival rates, and cause long-term genetic effects. Measures such as improved soil management, stricter regulations, and regular health monitoring are vital for prevention.

The growing body of evidence linking environmental pollution and fertility issues underscores the need for awareness and action. As Jyothi Budi suggests, including environmental health in patient discussions is essential, as daily exposure to pollutants can significantly affect fertility. Patients should be educated on lifestyle changes, such as choosing lower-pollution living areas and healthier diets, to reduce environmental risks. Further research into environmental impacts on fertility is essential to enhance patient treatment and support.