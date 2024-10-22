Indian population saw 30% increase in ANAs post Covid-19, says study

There has been a 30 per cent increase in the prevalence of antinuclear antibodies (ANA) in the Indian population post the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study published by Metropolis Healthcare in the International Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Research.

ANAs are proteins produced by the immune system that mistakenly target the body's own cells, leading to tissue damage and autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and thyroid disorders.

The Metropolis study states that out of the 120,000 cases tested for ANA, total ANA-positive cases in India surged from 39.3 per cent in 2019 (pre-Covid) to 69.6 per cent in 2022 (post-Covid). Females, at 73.15 per cent, were found to have more ANA positivity than males (61.38 per cent) post-Covid.

The highest rate of ANA positivity was observed in individuals aged 31 to 45 years, followed by those aged 46 to 60 years. Individuals over 60 years consistently maintained high positivity rates in both the pre- and post-Covid periods.

Experts believe the sharp rise in ANA-positive cases can be attributed to the body's intensified response to the Covid virus.

Commenting on the findings of the study, Dr Alap Christy, vice president and scientific business head – clinical chemistry, global reference laboratory, Metropolis Healthcare, said that in some cases, this heightened immune activity causes the body to mistakenly attack its own tissues, triggering or worsening autoimmune diseases.

“Clinicians have increasingly observed a surge in autoimmune conditions following the pandemic, with research indicating that the body’s immune response to Covid-19 may be a key factor. Our findings emphasise the critical importance of early detection, especially for women and older adults, who are at a higher risk,” he added.

There was also a notable 9 per cent increase in the nuclear homogeneous pattern, often linked to systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis, in 2022 compared to 2019.