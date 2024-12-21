Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Health / Nadda meets CMs, urges support for Centre's intensified TB campaign

Nadda meets CMs, urges support for Centre's intensified TB campaign

Nadda called on CMs, lieutenant governors, state health ministers to monitor the campaign at state level and ensure the same is done by political and administrative leadership at the district level

JP Nadda, Nadda
Nadda added that the Centre is working to ensure an advanced stock of at least six months of TB medicines in the states. | File Photo: PTI
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 8:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
To achieve its target of eliminating tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, on Saturday urged states and union territories (UTs) to support the Centre’s ongoing 100-day intensified TB elimination campaign.
 
The campaign, launched by the Centre on December 7, aims to reduce TB incidence and mortality in 347 high-focus districts across 33 states and UTs. It seeks to address the challenges posed by TB prevalence in India, which continues to account for a significant share of the global TB burden.
 
Nadda called on chief ministers, lieutenant governors, and state health ministers to monitor the campaign at the state level and ensure the same is done by political and administrative leadership at the district level.
 
The minister also urged states and UTs to adopt a whole-of-government approach, involving other ministries and departments to support campaign activities. He emphasised the importance of engaging elected representatives, especially members of legislative assemblies and councils, as well as panchayati raj institutions, to help mobilise communities.
 
Nadda added that the Centre is working to ensure an advanced stock of at least six months of TB medicines in the states, while the current stock stands at approximately two months’ supply.
 
Key focus areas of the 100-day campaign include increased access to advanced diagnostics, targeted screening of vulnerable groups, specialised care for high-risk individuals, and expanded nutritional support for TB patients.
 
The initiative also aims to leverage the network of Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs across the country to provide TB services at the grassroots level.

Also Read

Over 14,000 PMBJK centres set up to provide generic medicines: JP Nadda

Will prove costly: AAP accuses Nadda of calling UP, Bihar people Rohingya

Nadda chairs BJP General secy meet over Delhi Assembly polls, other issues

Nadda slams Congress over Preamble amendment in RS, calls them 'bad lot'

BJP likely to get new President by February end to replace JP Nadda

 
According to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) latest Global Tuberculosis Report 2023, India tops the list of 30 high-burden countries for TB. The report states that TB disproportionately affects people in these countries, with India accounting for 26 per cent of the global TB burden.
 
Similarly, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel revealed that around 2.17 million (21.69 lakh) tuberculosis cases had been notified in India between January and October 2024.
 
“The notified TB cases increased from 1.80 million in 2020 to 2.55 million in 2023,” she stated in response to a parliamentary query.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aiims in process of making low cost therapy for treating multiple myeloma

36 cr beneficiaries verified under Ayushman Bharat PM-Jan Arogya Yojana

Healthcare industry faces rising cybersecurity threats: Seqrite report

India's ageing population at high risk of dementia, cases to double by 2030

Diagnostic demand rises in towns; organised players lead expansion plans

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaTuberculosisTuberculosis in India

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story