Over 14,000 PMBJK centres set up to provide generic medicines: JP Nadda

Over 14,000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) have been opened in the country as on October 21 to provide quality generic medicines at affordable prices, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Scheme, 2,047 types of medicines and 300 surgical devices have been brought under its ambit, including cardiovascular, anti-cancer, anti-diabetic drugs, he said in a written response to a question.

The PMBJP scheme was launched by the government to set up dedicated outlets known as PMBJKs to provide quality generic medicines at affordable prices.

On the progress made under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and stroke in the country, Nadda said non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are diagnosed and treated at various levels in health care facilities.

The treatment in government hospitals is either free or highly subsidised for the poor and needy. Treatment of major NCDs are also available under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY).

This scheme provides health cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to approximately 55 crore beneficiaries corresponding to 12.37 crore families constituting the bottom 40 per cent of India's population.

The Centre has also recently approved health coverage for all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of their income under PMJAY, Nadda said.

Nadda said the latest ABPM-JAY package provides cashless healthcare services related to 1,961 procedures across 27 specialties.

These treatments are available at a network of more than 29,929 hospitals empanelled under the scheme, Nadda said.

Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT), an initiative launched by the Union Health Ministry aims to provide affordable medicines for treatment of cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases.

As on November 30, 2024 there are 218 AMRIT pharmacies spread across 29 states and Union Territories, selling more than 6,500 drugs (including cardiovascular, cancer, diabetes, stents, etc), implants, surgical disposables and other consumables at a significant discounts up to 50 per cent on market rates, Nadda said.

The Centre implements the strengthening of tertiary cancer care centres facilities scheme in order to enhance the facilities for cancer care at tertiary level.

Under this scheme, 14 State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 18 Tertiary Cancer Care Centres (TCCCs) are functional and offering patient care services, Nadda said.

The National Health Mission provides support for improvement in health infrastructure, availability of adequate human resources to health facilities, to improve availability and accessibility to quality health care especially for the underserved and marginalised groups in rural areas, Nadda informed.

The National Free Drugs Service initiative and free diagnostic service has been rolled out to ensure availability of essential drugs and diagnostic facilities and reduce out of pocket expenditure of the patients visiting public health facilities.

Under NP-NCD, the anti-cancer drugs are available in the essential drugs List at district hospitals and sub divisional hospitals, he said.

In order to prevent and control major NCDs like hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer, the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Disease (NP-NCD) was launched by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, with focus on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion, early diagnosis, management and referral to an appropriate level of healthcare facilities.

Under the programme, 770 district NCD clinics, 233 Cardiac Care Units (CCU), 372 district day care centres and 6,410 community health centre have been set up across the country.