National Chai Day: History, Importance, Celebration, Quotes for chai lovers

India celebrates National Chai Day every year on September 21. The day unites chai lovers and offers them a chance to saviour the delectable cups of their favourite tea. Chai, or tea, is a sweet Indian beverage which is now consumed globally.

It is also called 'masala chai'. This sweet Indian drink has a slight touch of spiciness. It comprises aromatic flavours like nutmeg, cinnamon, cardamom, and pepper. There are numerous other kinds of recipes that are made using different ingredients in India and worldwide. In this article, we will tell you regarding the history, importance, and different details of Chai Day.

National Chai Day: History Tea was first introduced in Asia as a herbal beverage and a unique treat for royalty in 3000 BC. Its earliest variant was just a combination of spices but surprisingly without tea leaves. But, that changed when tea was discovered in China. It is interesting to note that the advanced adaptation of tea or chai was re-created during the 19th century of British colonial rule in India.

While the English pushed the Indians towards tea cultivation after learning it from the Chinese, India has now arisen as one of the biggest exporters of tea. After Indian Freedom, cafes flourished, helping tea sales grow. In 2018, National Chai Day was officially established by Somrus, the world's first line of Indian liquor.

What is the importance of Chai Day every year?

Chai Day is important as it celebrates the tastiest and delicious varieties of tea. The day is also celebrated to highlight the health advantages of tea. The drink contains various antioxidants and different nutrients. This low-calorie drink can be consumed as a solid healthy diet.

This day is for chai and chai lovers. It is enjoyed worldwide and there is a wide variety of recipes and traditions. National Chai Day is an opportunity to celebrate this flavor around the world.

The health benefits of Chai cannot be ignored. The ingredients of Chai and their medical advantages are numerous. The black pepper and ginger in Chai help in digestion, cloves help to relax an abdominal pain, cardamom helps in mood swings, and cinnamon advances the strength of the heart and lungs.

How to celebrate Chai day 2023?

There are numerous ways of celebrating National Chai Day 2023. The following are a couple of ideas:

• Make your own tea- Teaspoons of ground cardamom, preferred spices with milk, sugar, or honey, cinnamon, ginger cloves, tea leaves, choice for quantity of water are pretty much basic essential ingredients you want to make your own special tea to enjoy. Essentially mix them at your preferred temperature alongside everything else.

• Cheers with others- Beverages are best delighted company when taken with loved ones. Sit around a table to chat, or a television to watch something alongside your people as you take flavorful sips from your cup of chai.

• Tell others regarding the advantages- Write a blog, talk directly to somebody or utilize any medium, share a post for telling the various advantages this interesting beverage gives. They'll definitely see the value in it.

Quotes for Chai lovers on National Chai day 2023 • “Some people will tell you there is a great deal of poetry and fine sentiment in a chest of tea.” Ralph Waldo Emerson

• “We are like Tea, we don’t know our own strength until we’re in hot water” -Sister Busche

• “I am in no way interested in immortality, but only in the taste of tea.” Lu T’ung

• “Where there’s tea there’s hope.” Arthur Wing Pinero

• “Great love affairs start with champagne and end with tisane.” Honoré de Balzac

• “Each cup of tea represents an imaginary voyage.” Catherine Douzel

• “Tea is a religion of the art of life.” Kakuzo Okakura, The Book of Tea