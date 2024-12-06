No shortage of anti-TB drugs in country, two months' stock available: Govt

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday denied reports of a shortage of anti-tuberculosis (TB) drugs, claiming that as of December 6, more than two months' stock of all essential anti-TB drugs was available in the country under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP).

Noting that recent media reports of a TB drug shortage were ‘incorrect and misleading’, the ministry added that adequate measures had been taken for the timely procurement and supply of anti-TB drugs and orders had been placed.

“The supplies have already started to ensure sufficient stocks are available to meet increased requirements during the campaign,” it added.

This comes as the Centre is set to launch a 100-day campaign in 347 high-focus districts across 33 states and union territories (UTs) on Saturday to address the challenges of TB incidence and mortality in India.

According to the WHO’s latest Global Tuberculosis Report 2023, India topped the list of 30 countries with high-burden TB cases. The report said the disease disproportionately affects people in these countries, with India accounting for 26 per cent of the global TB burden.

Similarly, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha this week, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said around 2.17 million (21.69 lakh) tuberculosis cases had been notified in India between January and October 2024.

“The notified TB cases increased from 1.80 million (18.05 lakh) in 2020 to 2.55 million (25.52 lakh) in 2023,” she said.

100-Day Campaign to Focus on Improving Incidence Rate, Screening Coverage

The Centre’s 100-day campaign envisages improving programme performance on key output indicators concerning TB incidence rates, diagnostic coverage, and mortality rates.

“It aligns with recent policy enhancements by the ministry, including increased financial aid for TB patients under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana and the inclusion of household contacts under the social support initiative, Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan,” the health ministry said in a statement.

India has set 2025 as its target year for TB elimination, five years ahead of the target set by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Key focus areas of the campaign include increased access to advanced diagnostics, targeted screening among vulnerable groups, specialised care for high-risk individuals, and provision of expanded nutritional support.

“The initiative will leverage the vast network of Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs across the country that have taken TB services to the last mile,” the ministry added.

The ministry stated that regular assessments are being conducted to evaluate the stock positions at various levels, from central warehouses to peripheral health institutes.

“The Ministry has also taken adequate steps to enhance the buffer stock of drugs to more than six months at each level,” it added.