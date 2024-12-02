Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FSSAI reclassifies packaged drinking water, mineral water as high-risk food

The move, effective immediately following an order dated November 29, requires manufacturers to undergo mandatory third-party food safety audits and comply with enhanced quality standards

The reclassification is designed to strengthen consumer protection and maintain rigorous quality control . | Representative Photo: Anses
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 11:22 PM IST
The FSSAI has reclassified packaged drinking water and mineral water as a high-risk food category, mandating stricter regulatory controls and annual facility inspections.

The move, effective immediately following an order dated November 29, requires manufacturers to undergo mandatory third-party food safety audits and comply with enhanced quality standards.

Central licence holders in this category must now submit to annual inspections aimed at mitigating potential health risks associated with packaged water production.

The reclassification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) follows recent amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, which previously removed mandatory BIS certification requirements for certain food products.

The reclassification is designed to strengthen consumer protection and maintain rigorous quality control in the packaged water industry.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

