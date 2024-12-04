Nearly half of Indians suffer from abnormal glucose levels: Report

India is witnessing a diabetes epidemic in the making, with multiple research reports indicating a surge in its prevalence across the country.

According to a report by diagnostic service provider Thyrocare, 49.43 per cent of the tested population in India exhibited abnormal blood glucose levels, with 27.18 per cent identified as diabetic and 22.25 per cent as prediabetic.

The study, which analysed HbA1c (glycated haemoglobin) test results from 1.96 million adults undergoing routine health checkups in 2023, follows a similar report published in The Lancet journal, which indicated that a quarter of adults living with diabetes globally in 2022 were in India.

The numbers reflect an increasing prevalence of the disease, as another study by the Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes estimated the prevalence of diabetes and prediabetes in India at 11.4 per cent and 15.3 per cent, respectively.

Commenting on the factors behind the rise in diabetes cases, Dr Ashok Kumar Jhingan, senior director at the Centre for Diabetes, Thyroid, Obesity and Endocrinology, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, said that environmental and lifestyle changes resulting from industrialisation and migration to urban environments may largely be responsible for this epidemic in India.

“Obesity, especially central obesity and increased visceral fat due to physical inactivity, along with the consumption of high-calorie, high-fat, and high-sugar diets, are major contributing factors,” he added.

Gender, age-wise diabetes prevalence alarmingly high

The Thyrocare study also highlighted alarming trends in the age and gender disparities in the disease’s incidence. According to the study, males had a higher diabetes prevalence at 30.84 per cent, compared to 23.51 per cent among females in 2023.

This marks a rise from the National Family Health Survey-5 findings for 2019-2021, which reported diabetes prevalence at 16.8 per cent for males and 15.4 per cent for females.

Prediabetes prevalence, however, remains relatively balanced between genders, with males and females at 21.56 per cent and 22.95 per cent, respectively, according to the Thyrocare report.

Data also revealed the highest diabetic burden among people aged 65 and above, with 44.92 per cent of the sample testing positive for diabetes. This group was followed by the 51-65 age group, where 41.85 per cent tested positive for diabetes.

“Worrying trends show an increasing prevalence in the economically active age group of 36-65 years. Young adults between 18 and 35 years also show a higher prevalence of prediabetes than diabetes, indicating a high potential to develop the disease,” the Thyrocare study reported.

Explaining why the economically active age group is increasingly affected, Dr Manisha Arora, director —internal medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, noted that a more sedentary lifestyle, reduced physical activity, increased stress levels, and migration to urban areas are all contributing factors.

“Additionally, genetic factors play a major role, as Indians are more prone to insulin resistance, which can manifest earlier when compounded by other risk factors,” she added.

Dr Verma highlighted the need for a comprehensive policy focused on early detection, and promoting diabetes prevention through awareness campaigns, regular screening programmes, and health initiatives.

“Stress management and raising awareness about the potential complications of diabetes, especially since it may not present symptoms in the early stages, are equally crucial,” she added.