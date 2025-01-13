Odisha joins Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme, signs MoU with Centre

The Odisha government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Health Authority (NHA) to implement the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the state.

The Centre’s flagship health scheme will run in convergence with the state's Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY). The combined initiative will provide healthcare coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per annum, with an additional Rs 5 lakh for women members.

The AB-PMJAY, launched in 2018, provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to around 550 million (55 crore) individuals, corresponding to 123.4 million families.

Whether households are covered or not depends on the deprivation and occupational criteria of the Socio-Economic Caste Census 2011 (SECC 2011) for rural and urban areas, respectively.

“In Odisha, the converged scheme is expected to cover around 1.03 crore families, with 67.8 lakh families being supported by the central government,” a senior official said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said people from the state, who were previously receiving treatment in around 900 empanelled hospitals under GJAY, will now have access to cashless and quality treatment in over 29,000 government and private empanelled hospitals.

“The converged schemes will cumulatively benefit around 4.5 crore people of Odisha with the help of a single card,” he added.

The scheme would also cover families of accredited social health activists (ASHA) workers and anganwadi workers in the state.

The implementation of the converged scheme will be looked after by the NHA and Odisha’s State Health Assurance Society (SHAS).

While the NHA’s remit includes providing operational guidelines, technical support, and facilitating capacity building, SHAS’s work will revolve around card printing, distribution, and empanelment of healthcare providers and hospitals.

The financing will remain in the existing sharing ratio of 60:40, as is the case for states and union territories (UT) with legislatures.

The signing of the MoU also makes Odisha the 34th state or UT to implement the health insurance scheme, with only West Bengal and the National Capital Territory of Delhi yet to join PMJAY.

“The government is working with the remaining states and UTs to get them to join the scheme,” said a senior official from the Health Ministry.