PM Modi to attend all India DGP/IGP conference in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

The Prime Minister's Office said the three-day conference, which begins on Friday, will include deliberations on critical components of national security

PM Modi speaking at Odisha Parba in Delhi
PM Modi has encouraged organising the annual conference across the country since he assumed the office in 2014. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 11:34 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the all India conference of director generals/inspector generals of police in Bhubaneswar for two days starting Saturday.

The Prime Minister's Office said the three-day conference, which begins on Friday, will include deliberations on critical components of national security, including counter terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, coastal security, new criminal laws and narcotics.

The conference, it said, will provide an interactive platform for senior police professionals and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues besides various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by police.

Its deliberations will include formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control, and law and order management, besides internal security threats.

The statement noted Modi has encouraged organising the annual conference across the country since he assumed the office in 2014.

The conference has so far been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan), with its latest edition being held in the Odisha capital.

The President's Police Medal for distinguished service will also be awarded during the conference.

Modi, the statement said, has always demonstrated a deep interest in the DGP Conference.

It said, "The prime minister not only listens attentively to all contributions but also fosters an environment of open and informal discussions, allowing for the emergence of new ideas. This year, some unique features have also been added to the conference. The entire day is being effectively utilised starting from Yoga session, business session, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables."  This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions to Modi on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country, it said.

The conference will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Secretary to PM P K Mishra, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, DGP of states and UTs and chiefs of central police organisations among others.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

