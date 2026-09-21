Robust demand, stable pricing to keep diagnostics volumes strong in FY27

Anshul Agrawal and Vivek Sethia of the brokerage point out that with players prioritising volume growth, geographic expansion and profitable scale-up — while maintaining test quality and reporting standards as a differentiator — incumbents stand to gain market share on the back of investments in specialised technology, aggressive network expansion and superior brand equity, as customers gravitate towards quality operators.
Emkay Research remains positive on incumbents, given their well-established network, strong brand presence, expansion pipeline and focus on preventive testing. It reiterates a buy rating on Dr Lal PathLabs with a target price of Rs 2,000. It is also positive on Metropolis Healthcare and Vijaya Diagnostics, with target prices of Rs 675 and Rs 1,500, respectively. It, however, flags a key risk in hospital chains such as Apollo Hospitals and Max Healthcare venturing into retail diagnostics. This could be a headwind for incumbents, which have a strong presence in the healthcare ecosystem.