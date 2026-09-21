Robust demand, stable pricing to keep diagnostics volumes strong in FY27

360 One Research points out that the sector delivered healthy profitability in a seasonally dull quarter. This was on account of healthy operating leverage, which led to a 27.5 per cent jump in operating profit for companies under its coverage. Margins at the operating level saw an expansion of 180 basis points to 30.5 per cent, which resulted in a 27 per cent jump in adjusted net profit.

The focus, according to the brokerage, remains on specialised segments such as genomics, histopathology and high-end radiology. Companies do not expect a major impact from cost inflation due to the West Asia war, despite increases in reagent and solvent prices, and have not planned any price increases in the near term, but it remains an option to pass on the impact of raw material cost inflation. 360 One Research has a buy rating on Dr Lal with a target price of Rs 1,950, while its positive rating on Metropolis is accompanied by a target price of Rs 700.