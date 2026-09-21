AIF commitments rise 24% to ₹17.53 trillion as of June 2026: Sebi data

Alternative investment fund (AIF) commitments rose to ₹17.53 trillion as of June 2026, up by nearly 3.5 per cent from ₹16.94 trillion at the end of March, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the commitments have surged by nearly 23.6 per cent for this segment catering to sophisticated investors.

The total fund raised has jumped to ₹7.58 trillion while investments grew to ₹7.1 trillion. Total investments have topped ₹7 trillion for the first time.

Interestingly, this is the first time the real estate segment saw a decline in the total investments, while continuing to be the top sector in terms of investments.