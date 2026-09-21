Home / Markets / News / AIF commitments rise 24% to ₹17.53 trillion as of June 2026: Sebi data

AIF commitments rise 24% to ₹17.53 trillion as of June 2026: Sebi data

AIF commitments rose nearly 3.5 per cent from March and 23.6 per cent year-on-year, while total investments crossed Rs 7 trillion for the first time

AIF
On a year-on-year basis, commitments surged nearly 23.6 per cent for this segment catering to sophisticated investors | Image: ANI
Khushboo Tiwari
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 6:41 PM IST
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Alternative investment fund (AIF) commitments rose to ₹17.53 trillion as of June 2026, up by nearly 3.5 per cent from ₹16.94 trillion at the end of March, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the commitments have surged by nearly 23.6 per cent for this segment catering to sophisticated investors.
 
The total fund raised has jumped to ₹7.58 trillion while investments grew to ₹7.1 trillion. Total investments have topped ₹7 trillion for the first time.
 
Interestingly, this is the first time the real estate segment saw a decline in the total investments, while continuing to be the top sector in terms of investments.
 
As of June 2026, the total investment in real estate stood at ₹87,969 crore, down from ₹1.29 trillion recorded till March 2026.
 
Investments in other sectors like financial services, information technology, non-banking financial companies, banks, pharma, and healthcare providers have surged quarter on quarter.
 
The growth in AIF commitments has been sustained over the years. Commitments stood at ₹11.78 trillion in June 2024, ₹8.45 trillion in June 2023 and ₹6.94 trillion in June 2022. In June 2021, commitments were at ₹4.87 trillion.
 
Commitments are usually down in tranches by fund managers and get reflected progressively in the funds raised. Over the years, the market regulator has brought in several reforms to ease fund raising and operations for AIFs. Further, it is considering a review of the accredited investor framework to facilitate smoother onboarding of investors. 
 
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Topics :SEBIAlternative Investment FundsReal Estate fund raising

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 6:21 PM IST

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