Sales across 14,000 Jan Aushadhi outlets touch Rs 1,000 cr mark in October

Sales of Jan Aushadhi outlets reached Rs 1,000 crore mark in October this year, a feat that was achieved in December 2023. Notably, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) had sold medicines worth Rs 200 crore in single month of September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "This achievement highlights the growing trust and reliance of the people on affordable and quality medicines. This was possible only with the unwavering support of the citizens, who have embraced the initiative by purchasing medicines from over 14,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country," Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said in a statement.

The substantial growth is a testament to PMBI's commitment to making healthcare accessible and affordable for all by reducing out of pocket expenditure, it added.

In the last 10 years, there has been a growth of more than 170 times in number of Jan Aushadhi outlets in the country.

From 80 outlets in 2014, the number has increased to more than 14,000 outlets now, covering almost all the districts of the country.

Over the next two years, the government is targeting to have around 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country.

The product basket of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) comprises 2,047 medicines and 300 surgical devices covering all major therapeutic groups.