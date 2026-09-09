Indian students rethink the American dream amid visa uncertainty

For students preparing to begin courses this fall, visa delays can disrupt travel, accommodation and other commitments made after securing admission. American universities have increasingly offered deferrals to students unable to arrive on schedule. An IIE survey found that 72 per cent of responding institutions offered admitted international students the option to defer to Spring 2026 (January to May 2026), while 56 per cent offered deferrals to Fall 2026.

The uncertainty is also changing how Indian students assess overseas education. Visa certainty, affordability, employability and post-study opportunities are increasingly being weighed alongside university reputation and course quality. “The threshold for choosing the country has become higher. Cost, visa predictability, employability and post-study outcomes are now being evaluated together, and students are more willing to keep multiple countries open until they have greater certainty,” Arora said. Rooj echoed that view, saying students were likely to become more selective. “Students are likely to become more selective about institution quality, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) relevance, employability outcomes and return on investment. The US will continue to attract high-intent students, but visa predictability, affordability and career pathways will increasingly influence destination choices,” he said.