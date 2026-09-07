Australia bans new enrolments in course: What Indian students need to know

Australia has barred new international student enrolments in a graduate diploma course after finding evidence that it was being used by non-genuine students to facilitate onshore visa and course transfers.

The move is the first use of the Australian government’s new powers to cancel courses deemed to undermine the integrity of the international education system.

The Graduate Diploma of Management (Learning), course code BSB80120, will stop accepting new international students from October 5, 2026, according to a media release from Julian Hill, Australia’s assistant minister for international education.

What Australia has changed

Under the decision, education providers offering the qualification to international students will have their CRICOS registration for the specific course automatically suspended or cancelled.

CRICOS is Australia’s official register of institutions and courses approved to enrol students on student visas. From October 5: • Providers cannot enrol new international students in the course. • Vocational education and training (VET) providers cannot offer the qualification to new international students. • Education agents cannot recruit international students for the course. • Students who have already started the course can remain with their current provider and complete their studies. The decision therefore does not amount to a blanket cancellation of the qualification. Its impact is specifically on new international student enrolments.

Why has Australia banned the course? The Australian government said there was significant evidence that the course was being used as a pathway for non-genuine students to move between courses while already in Australia. The government also pointed to high visa refusal rates and poor course completion rates as factors behind the decision. This is important for prospective Indian students because Australia has been tightening scrutiny of international education pathways, particularly where courses may be used primarily as a route to remain in the country rather than for genuine study. The latest decision signals that the government is prepared to act against individual courses, rather than relying only on visa-level measures.

More than 15,000 students already studying The course has a substantial international student footprint. According to government figures cited in the decision, 452 VET providers are registered to deliver the qualification to international students. There are 41,033 active Confirmations of Enrolment (CoEs) associated with the course, while 15,772 students are currently studying it. Importantly, existing students are not being asked to leave Australia because of the course cancellation. Students who have already commenced the programme with their provider will be allowed to finish their studies, subject to the normal requirements of their student visas and course. What does this mean for Indian students? For Indian students who were considering the Graduate Diploma of Management (Learning), the immediate impact is that the new international students will need to choose another eligible course from October 5.