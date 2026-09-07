UK changes immigration rules from October: 5 major things to know

The UK is set to change several immigration rules from October, but the latest package is not a broad tightening of work or student visas.

Erasmus+ is the European Union’s education, training and youth programme, which supports students and young people through study, training, internships and other learning opportunities across participating countries. Instead, the changes largely focus on protection for vulnerable migrants, family routes, Erasmus+ participation and clarification of existing immigration rules.

The Home Office published the latest Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules (HC 584) on September 3. Most of the amendments will take effect from October 8, 2026, with some changes coming into force later.

Skilled Worker visa holders may get more job flexibility One of the more significant changes for Indian nationals concerns Skilled Worker visa holders who are recognised as victims of modern slavery. Under the UK’s Modern Slavery Act 2015, modern slavery covers offences including slavery, servitude, forced or compulsory labour, and human trafficking. Currently, a Skilled Worker visa is generally tied to the job and employer for which permission was granted. From October 8, those who receive a positive Conclusive Grounds decision confirming that they are victims of modern slavery will be allowed to work for any employer for the remainder of their existing immigration permission.

This means eligible victims will no longer face the same employer-specific restriction while they remain on their current visa. For Indian workers, the change is important because it provides an additional layer of protection in cases where an employment relationship is linked to exploitation or modern slavery. Domestic abuse protection expanded The UK is also widening eligibility under its Victim of Domestic Abuse route. The change will cover adult dependent children where their relationship with the visa sponsor has broken down because of domestic abuse. The move could be relevant to families where dependent children have been living in the UK under a parent's immigration permission but subsequently face domestic abuse within the family environment.

What changes for students and visitors? The UK is making amendments to its Visitor, Student and Child Student routes to facilitate participation in Erasmus+, following its agreement to rejoin the European Union's programme. The revised rules will allow a wider range of Erasmus+-related activities, including short-term study, training, job shadowing and traineeships. For Indian students, this is not a new UK student visa route. Rather, it clarifies what activities people participating in eligible Erasmus+ programmes can undertake while using the relevant UK immigration route. Immigration breaches face clearer wording The Home Office is also strengthening the wording around breaches of immigration law under the suitability requirements.

The amendments clarify situations involving the frustration of immigration controls, including circumstances such as absconding or failing to report while on immigration bail. This matters because immigration applicants can be refused on suitability grounds where they have breached immigration requirements. The revised wording is intended to make the circumstances covered by the rules clearer. Other changes coming later Not every amendment begins on October 8. The Home Office has set out separate implementation dates for some changes: October 29, 2026: Changes affecting the T2 Minister of Religion and Temporary Work – Religious Worker routes. November 30, 2026: Annual increase in the maintenance funds requirement under the Student route.

December 9, 2026: Certain changes relating to biometric residence permits under the EU Settlement Scheme. There are also technical amendments to the EU Settlement Scheme and the Hong Kong BN(O) route, including changes concerning continuous residence requirements. What Indian applicants should take away The latest changes should not be read as a fresh overhaul of Britain's work or student visa system. For most Indian applicants, the immediate impact is limited. The most notable practical change is for Skilled Worker visa holders who are officially recognised as victims of modern slavery, and will gain greater freedom to change employers. Students and visitors participating in eligible Erasmus+ activities will also get clearer immigration permissions.