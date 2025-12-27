Over 24,600 Indians deported globally in 2025; not US but Saudi tops list

Over 24,600 Indians were deported from 81 countries in 2025, according to the latest Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) data tabled in Rajya Sabha on December 18. Saudi Arabia recorded the highest number, with over 11,000 Indians sent back during the year.

In comparison, 3,800 Indians, mostly private employees, were deported from the US in 2025, the highest in the last five years. Experts attribute the rise to stricter checks on documents, visa validity, work authorisation, and overstays by the Trump administration. Most deportations from the US were from Washington DC (3,414) and Houston (234).

Countries with notable numbers of deportations include Myanmar (1,591), UAE (1,469), Bahrain (764), Malaysia (1,485), Thailand (481), and Cambodia (305). MEA data shows common reasons for deportation, especially in Gulf nations, are overstaying visas or residency permits, working without proper permits, breaching labour laws, absconding from employers, or involvement in civil or criminal cases.

MEA statement on deportations Most countries do not share information on illegal stays unless deportation or nationality verification is required, the MEA said in its statement in Rajya Sabha. Deportation procedures vary by country; some detain the deportee, while others deport directly if valid travel documents exist. Indian Missions are contacted mainly for nationality verification or issuance of Emergency Certificates. Indian nationals can access assistance through Missions via walk-ins, emails, 24x7 helplines, grievance portals (MADAD, CPGRAMS, eMigrate), and social media. The Ministry of Home Affairs has established the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) to tackle cybercrime. According to a Times of India report quoting Bheema Reddy, vice-chairman of Telangana government’s NRI advisory committee, “Gulf countries host large numbers of Indian migrant workers in construction, caregiving, or domestic roles. Many are low-skilled, and some face minor legal issues due to lack of awareness or fraudulent agents, leading to deportation.”