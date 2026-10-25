The US visa tangle: Indian IT workers face uncertainty, jobs may shift home

For many large Indian IT services firms, the recent visa move will not have much of an immediate impact. The number of PERM registrations from leading Indian IT companies has in any case come down significantly.

Aarthi Subramanian, executive director, president and COO, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in an earlier interview told Business Standard, “If you look back, the number of H-1B visas we apply for has significantly declined over the years. The number of people converting from H-1B visas to green cards over the last two years would probably be in single digits. So, this is not a major issue for us. We no longer rely on this mechanism to service our customers because we have shifted towards investing in and hiring local talent. More than 50 per cent of our employees in North America, which would be over 30,000 people, are local hires.”