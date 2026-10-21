US revokes 300,000 visas under Trump: What could put you at risk?

The Donald Trump administration has revoked more than 300,000 visas issued to foreign nationals, claiming it has cancelled visas at a faster pace than any previous administration.

The US State Department says most cancellations were linked to criminal activity, public safety concerns, immigration violations or fraud.

The figure signals a sharp expansion of the US government's visa enforcement drive, with implications for foreign nationals living in the country and applicants seeking entry.

The US Department of State shared the figure in comments to Al Jazeera on October 20. It said the majority of revocations were linked to criminal activity, public safety concerns, immigration violations, fraud or misrepresentation, or information indicating that an individual was no longer eligible for a visa.

“We are taking, and will continue to take, action to keep our borders, and our nation, secure,” the department said in an email to Al Jazeera. For Indian students, professionals and other visa holders, the announcement is a reminder to comply with visa conditions and ensure that information submitted to US authorities is accurate. However, the headline figure does not mean that 300,000 people were deported or that all visa holders face cancellation. Why has the number of visa revocations increased? The State Department said more than 4,000 revocations involved foreign nationals who had engaged in or facilitated birth tourism, in which a person travels to the US to give birth, potentially seeking US citizenship for the child.

The department also provided a breakdown of the reasons for cancellations. According to the official quoted by Al Jazeera, 25 per cent of the revocations were linked to assault and related crimes, 22 per cent to driving under the influence, 7 per cent to theft, and another 7 per cent to substance abuse or distribution. These figures reflect the categories cited by the department and should not be interpreted as a complete, independently verified breakdown of all 300,000-plus revocations. State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a post on X that the administration was targeting foreign nationals who had broken the law, committed fraud or posed national security threats.

“We have zero tolerance for foreigners here on visas who break the law, commit fraud or undermine our national security,” Pigott said. How quickly are US visa cancellations rising? The cumulative number of revocations has increased substantially during the administration's enforcement drive. In January 2026, the State Department said it had revoked more than 100,000 visas, describing the figure as a record at the time. The total exceeded 175,000 by August, before crossing 300,000 in the latest announcement. The figures indicate a faster pace of cancellations, although the department's public statements do not, by themselves, establish how much of the increase resulted from changes in enforcement, screening practices or the number of cases identified.

The administration has also tightened visa screening, including scrutiny of applicants' social media activity. These measures have drawn criticism from rights advocates and experts, who argue that expanded monitoring could threaten free expression and lead to increased scrutiny of immigrants. What does this mean for Indian visa holders? The latest announcement does not indicate that Indian nationals are being specifically targeted. The State Department's cited reasons include criminal offences, fraud, immigration violations and public safety concerns, rather than nationality alone. Indian nationals travelling to the US for education, employment, business or tourism should keep the following points in mind. • Follow visa conditions: Students should comply with the requirements attached to their immigration status, while professionals should ensure that their employment and activities remain consistent with their authorised status.