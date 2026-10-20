India-New Zealand FTA opens 5,000 temporary work visa slots for Indians

India’s free trade agreement (FTA) with New Zealand, effective October 20, creates a new temporary work visa pathway for skilled Indian professionals, with a quota of 5,000 visas at any given time and stays of up to three years.

The pathway covers sectors such as information technology (IT), engineering, construction, education and healthcare. It also includes certain Indian occupations, including yoga instructors, chefs, music teachers and Ayush practitioners.

The agreement also provides temporary entry arrangements for business visitors, professionals supplying contractual services and employees transferred within the same company. The provisions are intended to improve access to New Zealand’s market for Indian service providers, according to PTI.

Which professionals can benefit? The agreement provides different permitted stays depending on the nature of the work. Skilled professionals: The new temporary employment entry pathway has a quota of 5,000 visas at any given time, allowing eligible applicants to stay for up to three years. Intra-company transferees: Employees transferred within the same company can stay for up to three years. Contractual service providers and independent professionals: Eligible professionals can stay for up to 12 months. Business visitors and equipment specialists: Business visitors and workers installing or servicing equipment can stay for up to 90 days in a 12-month period. These provisions do not mean that every Indian applicant will automatically qualify for a visa. Eligibility will depend on the applicable requirements and the category under which the person seeks entry.

The FTA creates a structured route for certain professionals to work or visit New Zealand for specific periods. However, the temporary employment pathway should not be confused with permanent residency or an automatic route to citizenship. Services sector gets wider market access New Zealand has agreed to open 118 services sectors or sub-sectors to Indian service providers under the pact. These include IT, professional services, telecommunications, construction, education, financial services and tourism. The wider access could create opportunities for Indian companies and professionals seeking business in New Zealand. The temporary entry provisions may also help eligible workers undertake assignments, provide specialised services or move within multinational companies.

The actual benefits will depend on how businesses use the agreement and whether professionals meet the relevant entry conditions. What the trade pact aims to achieve The agreement came into force at 12:01 am on October 20 in India. It is designed to expand trade in goods and services, improve market access and encourage investment between the two countries. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the pact aims to increase bilateral trade in goods and services from about $2.4 billion to around 7 billion New Zealand dollars, or approximately Rs 35,000 crore, by 2030, PTI reported. For Indian exporters, New Zealand has offered zero-duty access across all tariff lines, covering 100 per cent of India’s current exports to the country. The agreement also envisages $20 billion in foreign direct investment from New Zealand into India over the next 15 years.