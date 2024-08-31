1 person arrested for attempting to attack minister Giriraj Singh in Bihar

One person has been arrested for allegedly attempting to attack Union Minister Giriraj Singh by breaking the security cordon during an event in Bihar's Begusarai, the police said. The incident happened during Singh's 'Janta Darbaar' in Begusarai on Saturday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As the Union Minister was leaving the venue following his address, a group of miscreants allegedly tried to attack him and raised "Murdabad" slogans. Following this, one person was detained by the officials. Begusarai Superintendent of Police, Manish confirmed the accused person has been arrested for "behaving indecently" during the event and tried to break the security cordon.

The accused has been identified as Shahzad alias Saifi.

"One person has been arrested. The Union Minister (Giriraj Singh) had a program in the Ballia subdivision this afternoon, during which a person behaved indecently. The policemen present in the security cordon caught him and further action is underway," the SP said.

"The person's name is Shahzad alias Saifi, he was caught behaving indecently and trying to break the security cordon... He is a resident of Ballia and is said to be a ward councillor," he added.

Giriraj Singh, who is the Minister of Textiles and also BJP MP from Begusarai, strongly condemned the incident and said he won't get 'scared' of these attacks.

"I am Giriraj and I will always speak and fight for the interests of the society. I am not going to be scared by these attacks. Those who pamper and caress them on seeing their beard and cap should see today how land jihad, love jihad and communal tension is being created in the entire country including Begusarai, Bihar," Giriraj Singh stated in a post on X.

The Union Minister alleged that if the miscreant had a revolver in his hand, he would have killed him. He also reiterated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "Batenge to Katenge" remark.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "In this election, the attitude of Muslims towards me in Begusarai and the results that came, Yogi Adityanath rightly said that, "Batenge to Katenge". If this man had a revolver in his hand, he would have killed me the way he attacked me. However, his attack failed. He used very abusive language."

"I will not get afraid and will continue my work. No matter how many terror mongers come, it will not affect me...Muslims in my area protested so much, the result of which was that they got so much courage that when I was in the janta darbar, despite the presence of many SDOs, DSPs, he behaved so rudely," he added.