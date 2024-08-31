Kolkata rape-murder Latest LIVE: Doctors to hold protest at Jantar Mantar today, demand justice

The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) will hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday, demanding justice for the alleged murder and sexual assault of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Doctors across various states have been protesting, seeking justice for the victim whose body was discovered in the seminar hall of the state-run medical college earlier this month. In light of this horrific incident, the medical community is also calling for stronger security laws to protect healthcare professionals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference of District Judiciary on August 31 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. During the event, PM Modi will also unveil a commemorative stamp and coin celebrating 75 years of the Supreme Court of India. The two-day conference, organised by the Supreme Court of India, will see the participation of over 800 members from the district judiciary across all States and Union Territories. Chief Justice of India and the other judges of the Supreme Court, Attorney General of India, will also be participating in the inaugural programme. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kolkata suspended Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Friday amid a CBI investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor earlier this month. In its order, the IMA stated that a committee formed by IMA national president Dr. RV Asokan had taken up the case of the postgraduate resident doctor’s alleged rape and murder and the subsequent developments at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The IMA Bengal state branch and several doctors' associations also called for action, citing the damage caused to the profession’s reputation by your conduct," it added. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Saturday regarding Cyclone "Asna," a deep depression over the Arabian Sea causing heavy rains in Gujarat. The cyclone is expected to move West-Northwest over the Northeast Arabian Sea and away from the Indian coast within the next 24 hours. On Friday, IMD scientist Ramashray Yadav mentioned that Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall. According to the IMD scientist, the Kachchh region received heavy rain in the last 24 hours, with the state accumulating 882 mm of rainfall since June 1.
