3 Jharkhand PSC members resign amid protests against exam irregularities

All three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) resigned on Sunday amid the massive protests over the alleged irregularities in recruitment tests conducted by the agency.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar accepted the resignation of Ajeeta Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad, according to a statement issued by the Lok Bhavan.

The resignations came after the CID summoned the three members in connection with the allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks.

On July 22, JPSC chairperson L Khiangte had tendered his resignation.

Nineteen people have so far been arrested in connection with the alleged irregularities in JPSC examinations, while Khiangte has been questioned four times since July 28.