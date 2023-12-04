Home / India News / 40 CPCB teams inspected 16,000 units; issued closure notice to 899 in 2 yrs

40 CPCB teams inspected 16,000 units; issued closure notice to 899 in 2 yrs

In November, Delhi's pollution levels exhibited no signs of improvement compared to the same month in previous years

Nitin Kumar New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 8:03 PM IST
Amplifying its endeavours to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas has carried out inspections on over 16,037 units in the past two years, resulting in the issuance of closure directives in 899 cases.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change data presented in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the CAQM has deputed 40 teams of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) officers since December 2021, for conducting incognito inspections of air-polluting industries, construction and demolition sites, diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR to check the implementation status of pollution control measures and compliance with other provisions of the Air (P&CP) Act, 1981.

“A total of 16,037 units/entities/projects have been inspected as of November 24, 2023. Based on these inspections, CAQM has issued Closure Directions in 899 cases and out of these resumption orders have been issued in 708 cases while 132 cases are still under closure and cases of 59 balance units have been transferred to State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) / Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for final decision,” said Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change to Lok Sabha.

The Minister underscored the steps taken to curb pollution in the region, emphasising the introduction of a System and Procedure for Emission Compliance Testing of Retro-fit Emission Control Devices (RECD) for Diesel Power Generating Set Engines up to Gross Mechanical Power 800 kW by the CPCB.

The government is offering complete funding support for the installation of RECD and dual fuel kits, while 40 per cent funding support is allocated for the acquisition of new gas-based generator sets, the minister said.

In November, Delhi's pollution levels exhibited no signs of improvement compared to the same month in previous years. The persistent issue is attributed to a combination of local emissions, stubble burning, and low temperatures, resulting in severely polluted air in the region.

In November, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 372, marking the second-highest level for the month since 2017. It comes after a 2021 record of 377, indicating persistently high pollution levels. This surpasses the averages of 320, 327, and 312 recorded in 2022, 2020, and 2019, respectively.

This is despite a decline in the farm fire, which is considered to have ended on November 30. Punjab recorded 36,663 fires, against 49,922 last year, and 71,304 in 2021. Similarly, Haryana has recorded 2,303 fires this year, down from 3,661 last year.

The CPCB has also formulated guidelines to encourage the establishment of pelletization and torrefaction plants utilising paddy straw. These guidelines offer one-time financial aid to individual entities, entrepreneurs, and companies intending to set up such plants.

The Minister mentioned that a fund of Rs 50 crores has been allocated for utilisation following the guidelines. Additionally, 10 plants (1 in principle) have been approved, distributed across regions: 8 in Punjab, 1 in Haryana, and 1 in Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

