The ongoing monsoon season has brought with it significant challenges for the residents of Delhi NCR, as a recent survey revealed that 86 per cent of citizens have faced problems due to widespread waterlogging.

The survey conducted by LocalCircles, captured the extent of the impact across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, drawing attention to the region's inadequate monsoon preparedness. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Loss of productivity, money among major disruptions

Waterlogging has emerged as a major concern for Delhi NCR residents, causing multiple issues that have severely impacted their daily routines. The survey, which received over 19,000 responses, reveals the following key concerns:

The most common problem reported was the increased time spent in traffic due to waterlogged roads. Every respondent in the survey mentioned this issue, highlighting the widespread nature of the problem. Roads, both major and minor, have been inundated, leading to gridlocks and delays across the region.

The second most significant impact has been the loss of productivity. A substantial 86 per cent of respondents reported losing valuable working hours as a result of the traffic snarls and transportation delays caused by waterlogging. This has affected both daily commuters and those working from home, as many have had to rearrange their schedules due to the disruptions.

Additionally, the persistent waterlogging has also led to additional vehicle maintenance costs for residents. 86 per cent of the respondents cited this as a concern, with many facing issues such as engine damage, tyre wear, and increased fuel consumption due to prolonged idling in traffic, the survey highlighted.

A notable 71 per cent of those surveyed reported incurring financial losses due to missed flights, trains, and other commitments. The waterlogged roads have made it nearly impossible for many to reach transportation hubs on time, leading to significant inconvenience and monetary losses.

The survey was conducted through LocalCircles, a community social media platform that enables citizens to raise issues and influence policy decisions. It is known as India's leading platform for governance, public, and consumer interest polling. The survey collected over 19,000 responses from across the Delhi NCR region, with 67 per cent of the respondents being men and 33 per cent women. All participants were verified citizens of Delhi NCR, registered with the LocalCircles platform.

Civic bodies unprepared for the monsoon

Delhi, the nation's capital, was identified as the worst hit, with a staggering 92 per cent of respondents criticising the city’s administration for its failure to tackle waterlogging effectively. Gurugram followed with 62 per cent of residents expressing dissatisfaction with the civic body’s preparedness.

Meanwhile, Noida and Ghaziabad were slightly better off, with 38 per cent of respondents highlighting issues in these areas. The survey suggested that the region's civic authorities have been caught off guard by the intensity of the rain, leading to significant disruptions in daily life.

Despite the annual occurrence of monsoons, the city's infrastructure appears ill-equipped to handle the deluge, the report noted. Poor planning, coupled with ineffective execution of flood management projects, has left many areas vulnerable to flooding, the report highlighted.

The neglect of the drainage system and the lack of water harvesting initiatives have further exacerbated the problem, leading to repeated instances of waterlogging throughout the region.

Social media outcry

The survey findings aligned with the growing outcry on social media, where residents have been vocal about the challenges they are facing. Platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram have been flooded with complaints and videos showing the extent of the waterlogging.

In Gurugram, videos of homes filled with knee-deep water have gone viral, while shopkeepers in Najafgarh, Delhi, have shared their plight of dealing with rain-soaked goods. The situation has prompted calls for immediate action from the authorities, but the response has been slow, with each spell of rain bringing more problems.