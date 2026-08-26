Delhi-Mumbai Expressway reaches Delhi: Check all route details here

A 9-km stretch between the DND Flyway and Jaitpur has opened for trial runs, completing Delhi’s direct link to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and opening a faster route towards Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Sohna and beyond. The trial began on August 22 and completes a key missing link connecting Delhi to the country’s longest access-controlled expressway.

Nearly 8.5 km of the 9-km section is elevated. The trial is expected to continue for about a month before the road is formally commissioned. The opening provides motorists from parts of Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad direct access to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. During the trial period, motorists will not be charged a toll. This will allow the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to monitor traffic and identify any deficiencies before the road is formally commissioned, reported CNBC TV18.

What does the new DND-Jaitpur link connect? The new section is part of the 59-km DND-Faridabad-KMP (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) link, which connects the DND Flyway with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway through the Jaitpur-KMP interchange. Around 50 km of the Delhi link had already been opened in phases, making the DND-Jaitpur stretch the remaining key connection. The new stretch is expected to provide relief to commuters travelling between Ashram, Kalindi Kunj and Faridabad. Motorists from east and south Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad can now access the expressway without relying on the existing Ashram-Badarpur and Mathura Road corridors for the same journey.

How much time can the new route save? The new link could make travel between DND and Faridabad considerably faster. The journey could take around 20 minutes on the new route, compared with more than 30 minutes through the existing Ashram-Badarpur stretch. Traffic heading towards Faridabad, Ballabhgarh and Sohna could therefore shift to the new expressway link, potentially easing pressure on the Ring Road and Mathura Road. With the DND-Jaitpur stretch operational, motorists can also travel uninterrupted towards Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur through the connected expressway network. Why is the DND-Jaitpur link important for Delhi? The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was originally planned to run from Sohna to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) near Mumbai. The alignment was later extended towards the DND Flyway to provide a direct connection with Delhi.

The latest opening effectively brings the expressway closer to the heart of Delhi and gives motorists an access-controlled route towards destinations along the expressway corridor. For commuters from east and south Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, the link provides a faster route to destinations along the expressway network. When will Delhi-Vadodara connectivity be complete? The next major milestone is the completion of the expressway network further south. At a recent review meeting chaired by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, NHAI officials said the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is likely to become fully operational up to Vadodara by December 2026, according to The Times of India.