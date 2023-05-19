Home / India News / AI camera case: Kerala govt gives clean chit, Cong to take legal action

AI camera case: Kerala govt gives clean chit, Cong to take legal action

All the tender process has been done according to the CWC guidelines, and the report has dismissed all the allegations levelled as baseless, said Rajeev

IANS Thiruvananthapuram
AI camera case: Kerala govt gives clean chit, Cong to take legal action

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeev on Friday released a report prepared by a top bureaucrat on the controversial AI camera deal which absolves of any wrongdoing and dismissed the Congress-led opposition's allegation that it was a corrupt deal where commission worth Rs 100 crore changed hands. But, dissatisfied Congress is readying legal action.

"All the tender process has been done according to the CWC guidelines, and the report has dismissed all the allegations levelled as baseless. The state-run Keltron has done a clean job and they have done everything according to rules," said Rajeev.

But, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan dismissed the report. "For the past several weeks, we have been raising pointed questions to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He continues to be silent and the only reason why he is silent is that he knows the biggest beneficiary in this corrupt deal is his relative. We demand that he breaks his silence," said Satheesan.

"We are now waiting to take the legal route to bring out one of the most corrupt deals in the tenure of Vijayan. We will approach the judiciary once the High Court opens after the summer break," added Satheesan.

--IANS

sg/dpb

 

Also Read

Chit funds move up the value chain, face testing times like never before

Never violated AP Chit Fund Act rules, says Margadarsi Chit Funds Pvt Ltd

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

All India chit fund body backs Margadarsi, says no complaint against firm

President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines

Airlines to exercise moderation in pricing tickets as airfares spike: Govt

Gyanvapi case: We need to tread carefully in this matter, says SC

India accords high importance to disaster risk reduction: Principal Secy

Decide in a month appeals under senior citizen welfare law: HC to tribunal

Skyrocketing airfares force many tourists to visit Kashmir by bus

Topics :CongressKerala governmentlegal

First Published: May 19 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story