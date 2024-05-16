Home / India News / All hoardings need structural stability certificate, says BMC Commissioner

All hoardings need structural stability certificate, says BMC Commissioner

The BMC Commissioner stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered all hoardings to be checked

billboard collapse,hoarding collapse,hoarding collapse Mumbai
Rescue and relief work underway near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. At least 14 persons were killed and 76 others injured on Monday night when a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell (Photo:PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 11:23 AM IST
Expressing grief over the hoarding collapse incident in Ghatkopar, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said that it was a tragic incident and informed that the rescue operation has been completed.

"This was a tragic incident in which 16 people died. The rescue operation has been completed. Here is an active petrol pump; that's why our rescue operation was delayed," Gagrani said.

The BMC Commissioner stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered all hoardings to be checked.

"All the hoardings need a structural stability certificate. They need to follow the specifications of size, foundation and the wind velocity that passes through to provide the necessary stability. Three more hoardings are being removed," he said.

On Wednesday, the death toll in the mishap rose to 16 after two more bodies were recovered from a car stuck under the collapsed hoarding.

According to the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF), 74 people were rescued from the spot. NDRF personnel have been conducting rescue operations for those trapped since Monday evening, when the billboard collapsed due to heavy rains and strong winds.

Mumbai police have registered a case under IPC 304, 338, 337, and 34 against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. Shinde also said that the government will bear all expenses for the treatment of those injured.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar have condoled the deaths of eight people and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

A total of 44 people were admitted to the hospital and 31 were discharged after treatment on Tuesday.

The State Disaster Management Authority stated that the NDRF, ambulance, fire team, and ambulance are carrying out rescue operations.

Topics :BMCMumbaiMaharashtraGhatkopar building collapse

First Published: May 16 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

