Home / India News / Amid regulatory challenges, Pernod Ricard's Bouhier resigns as India head

Amid regulatory challenges, Pernod Ricard's Bouhier resigns as India head

It is also fighting a near $250 mn tax demand for allegedly undervaluing imports, and the Delhi city authorities have declined its request for a liquor sale licence

Reuters
Amid regulatory challenges, Pernod Ricard's Bouhier resigns as India head

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pernod Ricard's managing director for India Paul-Robert Bouhier has resigned from his position, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday, a top departure for the company as it faces a series of regulatory challenges in the country.
Bouhier, who only took over the India job in January, has resigned due to personal reasons, one of the sources said.
Pernod and Bouhier did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It was not clear if he has taken a new job internally or externally.
 
Bouhier held several leadership positions at Pernod, including being managing director for Southern Europe. He joined Pernod Ricard in 1995 and has worked in France, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, and Italy. His resignation internally was announced Wednesday in India, the three sources said.
 
The resignation comes as Pernod faces a series of regulatory challenges in India - federal agencies have accused the company of illegally making profits by giving false information to Delhi city authorities in 2021, and violating rules by financially supporting retailers in exchange for stocking more of its brands. Pernod has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

It is also fighting a near $250 million tax demand for allegedly undervaluing imports, and the Delhi city authorities have declined its request for a liquor sale licence.
 
Pernod has said India "is a strong success story" and among the "top three must-win markets." The French company, which makes brands such as Chivas and Absolut vodka, is the second biggest player in India with a 17% market share.

Also Read

French spirits major Pernod Ricard appoints Paul-Robert Bouhier as India MD

ED alleges France's Pernod violated Delhi city rules to boost market share

Delhi excise case: Court to hear Pernod Ricard exec's bail plea on Jan 19

Enforcement Directorate accuses Pernod Ricard of more policy violations

Delhi excise policy case: HC seeks ED's reply in Benoy Babu's bail plea

100th episode: How Mann Ki Baat has helped consolidate Brand Modi

Kerala likely to teach NCERT's omitted portions in schools syllabus

Simple Energy to launch maiden e-scooter in May, quiet on delivery schedule

70% businesses plan to integrate metaverse in co activities: PwC India

Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Manish Sisodia's ailing wife in hospital

Topics :Pernod RicardLiquor firmsLiquor shops

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story