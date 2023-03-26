Home / India News / An open House? Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from LS triggers debate

An open House? Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from LS triggers debate

One fallout of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification will be reflected in the Opposition's role in Parliament and related institutions

Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
An open House? Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from LS triggers debate

5 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us

With just over a year left for the general elections, the disqualification of Wayanad Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi is almost certain to deepen the divide between the Opposition and the rulin

Topics :Rahul GandhiParliamentLok Sabha

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

Imran Khan found guilty of corrupt practices by Pak EC; disqualified

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha member after conviction

Rahul Gandhi sheds Bharat Jodo Yatra look, trims beard for Cambridge

MGNREGS pay still below minimum wage in several states, shows data

Congress 'Sankalp Satyagraha', Priyanka mount defence for Rahul Gandhi

Congress leaders in Haryana, Punjab protest Rahul's LS disqualification

Bharti-backed OneWeb's 36 satellites successfully launched from Sriharikota

Delhi excise policy scam: SC to hear K Kavitha's plea against ED summons

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story