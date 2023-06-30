Home / India News / Andhra suffers 37% deficit rainfall in June, logs 59.2 mm: Met dept

Andhra suffers 37% deficit rainfall in June, logs 59.2 mm: Met dept

Among the worst affected districts, East Godavari suffered an 80 per cent deficit with just 25.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 125.9 mm for the month of June

Press Trust of India Amaravati

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 11:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh suffered 37 per cent deficit rainfall in June, logging just 59.2 mm rainfall on average across the state against the normal range of 94.1 mm, the Met department said on Friday.

Except four districts, Konaseema, Krishna, Chittoor and Sri Satya Sai, all the other districts registered deficit rainfall.

Under the coastal AP meteorological sub-division, Konaseema district witnessed 21 per cent more rainfall at 165.8 mm against the normal of 137.3 mm, according to a data shared by the Met department.

Likewise, Krishna district registered just 2 per cent surplus rainfall at 125.9 mm compared to the normal range of 123.1 mm. Chittoor and Sri Satya Sai districts recorded excess rainfall of 20 per cent and 11 per cent respectively.

Among the worst affected districts, East Godavari suffered an 80 per cent deficit with just 25.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 125.9 mm for the month of June.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam emerged as the second worst affected district with just 37.9 mm rainfall while the actual range should be 126.3 mm, a shortfall of 70 per cent, the department said.

Other districts which suffered more than 50 per cent rainfall deficit include Nellore, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Kurnool districts, including the Union Territory of Yanam.

Overall, the meteorological sub-division of Coastal AP and Yanam logged a deficit of 41 per cent with just 64.8 mm against 109.5 mm and Rayalaseema sub-division 27 per cent deficit with just 52.8 per cent rainfall against the normal of 72.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Met department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over south coastal AP (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on July 2, including strong winds with speeds of up to 30 to 40 km per hour in the same regions.

However, it predicted heavy rainfall over isolated places in SCAP and Rayalaseema on July 3, including thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places over north coastal AP (NCAP), Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

On July 4, the Met department forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over SCAP and heavy rainfall at isolated places in NCAP, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Also Read

Fashion's biggest costume event, Met Gala 2023: All You Need to Know

Alia Bhatt as debut, Priyanka Chopra make Bollywood proud at Met Gala 2023

Andhra High Court strikes down govt order imposing curbs on meetings

Met dept forecasts downpour in Assam for next 5 days, issues 'red' alert

Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM

Area under paddy down 26% to 26.55 lakh hectare so far this kharif season

Important to highlight work done in back offices of Indian judiciary: CJI

Six years of GST: MGNREGS work demand rises; kharif sowing picks up

Gaming platform Dream11 set to be Indian team's principal jersey sponsor

Flash flood in river Chandrabhaga in Lahaul, Spiti damages agriculture land

Topics :Andhra PradeshRainfallmonsoon rainfallmonsoon deficit

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story