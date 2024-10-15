APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Top 50 quotes by Missile Man of India

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, popularly known as the Missile Man of India, was the 11th president of India who held the office from the year 2002 to 2007. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was referred to as the 'People's president', who played an active role in India's Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998.

Kalam was born on October 15, 1932, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu in the family of Jainulabdeen Marakayar and Ashiamma. He was widely known for his contribution to the field of space science in the country. He made a significant impact through his knowledge and work. He was awarded India's highest civilian honour the Bharat Ratna apart from Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan for his work as the scientific advisor to the government of India.

