APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Top 50 quotes by Missile Man of India

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, popularly known as the Missile Man of India, was the 11th president of India who held the office from the year 2002 to 2007. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was referred to as the 'People's president', who played an active role in India's Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998.
Kalam was born on October 15, 1932, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu in the family of Jainulabdeen Marakayar and Ashiamma. He was widely known for his contribution to the field of space science in the country. He made a significant impact through his knowledge and work. He was awarded India's highest civilian honour the Bharat Ratna apart from Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan for his work as the scientific advisor to the government of India.
Today, the world is celebrating the birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam. On this special occasion, people share the best quotes of APJ Abdul Kalam on different social media handles. So if you are searching for some of his top quotes, look no further.
APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Top 50 quotes of APJ Abdul Kalam
Here are the top 50 quotes of APJ Abdul Kalam
- "Dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep."
- "You have to dream before your dreams can come true."
- "If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun."
- "Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough."
- "Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck."
- "All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents."
- "The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom."
- "I am not a handsome guy, but I can give my hand to someone who needs help. Beauty is in the heart, not in the face."
- "Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work."
- "It is very easy to defeat someone, but it is very hard to win someone."
- "Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in your life."
- "Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy success."
- "To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."
- "Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career."
- "We should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us."
- "Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow."
- "Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended."
- "Excellence is a continuous process and not an accident."
- "One best book is equal to a hundred good friends, but one good friend is equal to a library."
- "Small aim is a crime; have great aim."
- "You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future."
- "Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action."
- "Thinking is progress. Non-thinking is stagnation of the individual, organization, and country."
- "For great men, religion is a way of making friends; small people make religion a fighting tool."
- "If you fail, never give up because FAIL means 'First Attempt In Learning'."
- "Learning gives creativity. Creativity leads to thinking. Thinking provides knowledge. Knowledge makes you great."
- "Love your job, but don’t love your company, because you may not know when your company stops loving you."
- "You see, God helps only people who work hard. That principle is very clear."
- "We are all born with a divine fire in us. Our efforts should be to give wings to this fire."
- "I am not a saint, but I am trying to be a good human being."
- "To become 'unique,' the challenge is to fight the hardest battle which anyone can imagine until you reach your destination."
- "Confidence and hard work are the best medicine to kill the disease called failure."
- "My message, especially to young people, is to have courage to think differently, courage to invent, to travel the unexplored path, courage to discover the impossible and to conquer the problems and succeed."
- "A fool can become a genius when he understands he is a fool. But a genius can become a fool when he understands he is a genius."
- "Black color is sentimentally bad, but every blackboard makes the student’s life bright."
- "Let not thy winged days be spent in vain. When once gone, no gold can buy them back again."
- "Life and time are the world’s best teachers. Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life."
- "Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place—that is, the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have perseverance to realize the great life."
- "Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others."
- "Knowledge with action converts adversity into prosperity."
- "Winners are not those who never fail but those who never quit."
- "A nation's strength ultimately consists in what it can do on its own, and not in what it can borrow from others."
- "There is no greater power in heaven or on earth than the commitment to a dream."
- "War is never a lasting solution for any problem."
- "The purpose of education is to make good human beings with skill and expertise. Enlightened human beings can be created by teachers."
- "To be a successful team leader, one has to shed one's ego."
- "You should always know the difference between your need and your greed."
- "When learning is purposeful, creativity blossoms. When creativity blossoms, thinking emanates. When thinking emanates, knowledge is fully lit. When knowledge is lit, the economy flourishes."
- "Problems are a part of life. Suffering is the essence of success."
- "When you speak, speak the truth; perform when you promise; discharge your trust. Withhold your hands from striking, and from taking that which is unlawful and bad."