2 IndiGo flights delayed, 1 Air India flight diverted due to bomb hoaxes

Two Indigo international flights were delayed, while one Air India flight originating from the Mumbai airport was diverted following bomb threats, which later turned out to be a hoax.

Air India's Mumbai-New York flight was diverted to Delhi. Indigo’s two flights scheduled for Jeddah and Muscat were delayed for 11 and seven hours respectively. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

An Air India spokesperson stated that flight number AI-119 received a specific security alert and was diverted to Delhi as per the instructions of the government’s security regulatory committee.

“We confirm that all 239 passengers and 19 crew have disembarked and are currently undergoing security procedures. Refreshments have been provided to the passengers. Our staff on ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption,” the spokesperson said.

The passengers of this flight were moved to hotels after security protocols were completed. The flight has been rescheduled for Tuesday morning.

IndiGo flight 6E 57, which was scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Jeddah, also received a bomb threat.

“As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedures, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Customers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,” an IndiGo spokesperson said. This flight departed from the Mumbai airport at around 1.15 PM after a delay of about 11 hours.

IndiGo flight 6E 1275, which was scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Muscat, also received the threat. This plane was also taken to an isolated bay for checks. The plane departed at around 9.15 AM, after a delay of about seven hours.

“Bomb hoaxes are increasingly disrupting flight operations in India, causing significant delays, flight cancellations, and heightened security measures. These false alarms not only create panic among passengers, but also lead to costly operational disruptions for airlines and airports,” an airline official said.

Another airline official stated that each such threat necessitates thorough security checks, rerouting or grounding of flights, and the evacuation of passengers, affecting schedules and causing ripple effects across other flights.



