Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi govt to prepare 1,000 'model ghats' for Chhath Puja: CM Atishi

Delhi govt to prepare 1,000 'model ghats' for Chhath Puja: CM Atishi

The ghats will be constructed in each of the 70 assembly constituencies to facilitate Chhath Puja performed by lakhs of devotees in Delhi, she said

Atishi marlena, Atishi
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 11:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi government will set up 1000 "model ghats" for the Purvanchali festival Chhath across the city, Chief Minister Atishi said on Monday.

The ghats will be constructed in each of the 70 assembly constituencies to facilitate Chhath Puja performed by lakhs of devotees in Delhi, she said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a high-level meeting, the chief minister instructed officials to coordinate with Chhath Puja committees and incorporate their suggestions while making preparations for the festival including lighting, clean water, toilets, tents, security at the ghats, said a Delhi government statement.

She assured that the Delhi government is committed to ensuring that the festival is celebrated without any inconvenience, it said.

The ghats will have clean water, tents, electricity, toilets, security, medical facilities, power backup, CCTV cameras, and other necessary arrangements, the statement said.

Atishi also instructed officials to pay special attention to cleanliness at the 'ghats'.

More From This Section

2 IndiGo flights delayed, 1 Air India flight diverted due to bomb hoaxes

Bahraich violence: Shops, vehicles torched; internet services suspended

Ahead of elections, Mumbai entry points go toll-free for light vehicles

News updates: Delhi govt plans to procure mist-spraying drones to check pollution

Kerala govt adopts resolution demanding withdrawal of Wakf Amendment Bill

The chief minister directed all district magistrates to hold meetings with local Chhath Puja committees in their areas to collect suggestions for arrangement of the festival.

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated by 'Purvanchalis' (natives of Bihar and eastern UP) after Diwali, in which devotees, mostly women, worship the Sun god and perform the ritual of 'Arghya' standing in knee-deep water.

The festival assumes special significance this time as the assembly polls are due in February next year in which 'Purvanchali' voters will decide the fate of candidates on several seats.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Grap stage 1 kicks in as Delhi registers 2nd consecutive day of 'poor' AQI

Atishi meets PM Modi, seeks cooperation of Centre's in Delhi's development

Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

Consumer affairs minister slams air purifier firms for false claims

Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

Topics :DelhiAtishi Marlena

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story