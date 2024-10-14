Delhi govt to prepare 1,000 'model ghats' for Chhath Puja: CM Atishi

The Delhi government will set up 1000 "model ghats" for the Purvanchali festival Chhath across the city, Chief Minister Atishi said on Monday. The ghats will be constructed in each of the 70 assembly constituencies to facilitate Chhath Puja performed by lakhs of devotees in Delhi, she said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a high-level meeting, the chief minister instructed officials to coordinate with Chhath Puja committees and incorporate their suggestions while making preparations for the festival including lighting, clean water, toilets, tents, security at the ghats, said a Delhi government statement. She assured that the Delhi government is committed to ensuring that the festival is celebrated without any inconvenience, it said.

The ghats will have clean water, tents, electricity, toilets, security, medical facilities, power backup, CCTV cameras, and other necessary arrangements, the statement said.

Atishi also instructed officials to pay special attention to cleanliness at the 'ghats'.

The chief minister directed all district magistrates to hold meetings with local Chhath Puja committees in their areas to collect suggestions for arrangement of the festival.

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated by 'Purvanchalis' (natives of Bihar and eastern UP) after Diwali, in which devotees, mostly women, worship the Sun god and perform the ritual of 'Arghya' standing in knee-deep water.

The festival assumes special significance this time as the assembly polls are due in February next year in which 'Purvanchali' voters will decide the fate of candidates on several seats.