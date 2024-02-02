Art galleries full and values surging: 2024 could set a new record

The season opened with the four-day annual Mumbai Gallery Weekend on January 11. More than 30 galleries, from Colaba to Juhu, and popup and offsite spaces such as Kathiwada City House and Artisans Centre at Kala Ghoda, had the visitors spoilt for choice.
The reach of the fair and the growing influence of the India market can no longer be ignored.
Australian connection
Contemporary Australian indigenous artist Sarrita King, who is making her India debut, admits that she is nervous about what the market desires (see Q&A). She hopes to introduce the people “to the beauty of Australia’s Aboriginal art” and open the doors for herself and other Aboriginal artists.
King’s artworks are personal and carry a story of connection to family, land or culture. Her paintings, titled “Ancestors Dry Season”, represent the landscape during months so parched that old landmarks and features are revealed. Her “Lake Eyre” series evokes the vast expanse of the glistening salt pan, which gets transformed into a thriving oasis by desert downpours.
At the Indian Ceramics Triennale in Delhi, too, a group of Australian Aboriginal artists is at work, creating vibrant handmade ceramic pots that express their lived experiences. These Hermannsburg Potters are here for the second edition of the triennale, which is on until March 31. Titled “Common Ground", it is showcasing 34 clay-based projects by more than 60 artists from 12 countries, and celebrates the idea that we are all keepers of the Earth.
With the definition of what qualifies as art expanding, the art fair has also widened its scope over the years.
Digital to design
It is a busy time at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art as well, where a new exhibition, “Raghu Rai — A Thousand Lives: Photographs from 1965-2005”, turns the lens on the enigmatic and lesser-known side of the photographer. While this exhibition is on at KNMA’s Saket gallery till May 15, at its Noida location, a show featuring 24 artists from the museum’s collection has been put up. Among them are Anish Kapoor, Marina Abramović, Sheba Chhachhi and Sudarshan Shetty.
The year has opened with a bang. As aficionados soak in the art, auction houses are watching the scene closely. They will soon get busy.
Influx of millennials
“India has seen a substantial increase in spending from new millennial buyers in recent years,” says Francis Belin, president, Christie’s Asia Pacific. Last year, new millennial buyer spend increased more than 18 times compared to 2022.
Christie’s, he says, intends to turn the spotlight on South Asian modern and contemporary art at the New York Asian Arts Week (March and September), “which provides the strongest global platform for Indian art”.
Tushar Sethi, CEO of AstaGuru Auction House, which saw a few white-glove sales (all lots sold) last year, says the art world in 2024 “is poised to set new records, especially in the realm of modern masters”.
Amrita Sher-Gil, who set a new record for Indian art last year, will be among the keenly watched artists. Sethi expects a surge in interest for works by contemporary women artists as well: Bharti Kher, Yashika Sugandh, Vibha Galhotra, Mrinalini Mukherjee, and Arpita Singh.
AstaGuru, which had 12 auctions in 2022 and 16 in 2023, intends to “maintain this upward trajectory,” says Siddanth Shetty, its chief administrative officer.
A brush with Australia
Australian indigenous artist Sarrita King tells Veenu Sandhu about her hopes from her India debut in an email interview. Edited excerpts:
