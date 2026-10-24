Ashoke Sen becomes first Indian physicist to win 2026 Oskar Klein Medal

Indian physicist Ashoke Sen has been awarded the 2026 Oskar Klein Medal, becoming the first Indian physicist to receive the honour.

Sen, an ICTS-Infosys Madhava Chair professor at the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS)-Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Bengaluru, is widely regarded as an architect of modern string theory.

The theory postulates that the elementary constituents of matter are tiny one-dimensional, string-like objects instead of point particles. It thus tries to put forth a unifying description for matter and forces between them.

Established in 1988 and named after the Swedish theoretical physicist Oskar Klein, the medal is awarded annually by Stockholm University and the Nobel Committee for Physics of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Honouring the memory of Klein, the organising committee of the Oskar Klein Memorial Lectures every year invites a distinguished researcher to give a memorial lecture and to receive the Klein medal. Sen gave the lecture, titled 'Gravity from strings and strings from gravity', on October 22 at the AlbaNova University Centre in Stockholm. The talk described how string theory leads to a consistent quantum theory of gravity and addresses outstanding puzzles involving quantum theory of black holes. Contributions of the Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2013) recipient have helped shape the research field through a series of influential theoretical breakthroughs, including work recognised by the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics in 2012, which helped establish the idea that all string theories represent different limits of the same underlying theory.