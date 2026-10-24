J&K Cabinet expansion, reshuffle to take place next week: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the expansion and reshuffle of his council of ministers will take place in the first two to three days of next week.

Speaking to reporters here, Abdullah said he had sought time from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the exercise. The chief minister met Sinha at the Lok Bhawan here on Saturday morning.

"Yes, it (reshuffle) certainly was (discussed). I requested time from him for the expansion and asked him that in the first two to three days of next week, I will carry out the expansion and certain changes in my Council of Ministers," the chief minister said.

He said the Lt Governor would fix a time for the exercise, following which the expansion would take place. Abdullah, however, appealed to his party colleagues and MLAs not to approach him or National Conference president Farooq Abdullah seeking ministerial berths, saying the list has already been finalised. "After consultations with Dr. Farooq Abdullah Sahib, the list has been finalised. There is no need to knock on Farooq Sahib's door, my door, or anyone else's door. The decision of who will become a minister is not pending; it has already been made. So, I request my colleagues to please be patient," he said.