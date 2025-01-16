Actor Saif Ali Khan injured in knife attack during robbery attempt at home

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an armed robber at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday. The actor, 54, was stabbed multiple times by the attackers and is undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, the police said. The robbery bid happened at Satguru Sharan building in Bandra West where Khan lives with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two sons, Taimur (8) and Jeh (4). The incident reportedly took place at around 2:30 am on while the actor and his family were asleep.

According to the police, an intruder broke into the house and attacked Khan before fleeing the scene when other family members woke up. Khan and the intruder had a scuffle before Khan was attacked with knife, they said. Efforts are currently underway to locate the suspect, with the Bandra police registering an FIR and deploying multiple teams to arrest the individual. “Saif Ali Khan was brought to Lilavati (hospital) at 3-30 am. He has six injuries of which two are deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine. We are operating on him. He is being operated upon by Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi. We will be tell extent of damage only after the surgery is done,” said Niraj Uttamani,CEO of Lilavati hospital according to a report in The Hindustan Times. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. The investigation is ongoing." "There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery," the 54-year-old actor's public relations representative said in a statement. "We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation," the representative added. Khan is known for his performances in films like "Omkara", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".