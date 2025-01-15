LIVE news: PM Modi attends commissioning of 3 naval warships in Mumbai

Indian Navy warships INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer were commissioned at the Naval Dockyard here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The commissioning of the three frontline naval combatants will strengthen the country's efforts towards being a global leader in defence and augment its strength towards self-reliance, PM Modi said in a post on X on Tuesday. A special investigation team (SIT) is likely to soon file the charge sheet in the 12 cases stemming from violence in Sambhal in November last year. According to senior police officials speaking on Tuesday, these charge sheets need to be filed soon due to an approaching deadline.

Prolonged incarceration without trial amounts to infringement of the right to life under the Constitution, the Bombay High Court has said while urging a special court to expedite the trial in the 2018 Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The high court has also said the special court shall frame charges in nine months. Framing of charges is the first step towards start of the trial. In its detailed order, made available on Tuesday, the bench said it was a settled and recognised principle of law that the prolonged incarceration of the accused without trial amounts to infringement or violation of Article 21 of the Constitution. "That, long period of incarceration and unlikelihood of the trial being completed in the near future necessitates consequential release of the undertrial on bail," the bench said.

A total of 26 trains are experiencing delays as a result of reduced visibility caused by fog, as reported by Indian Railways on Thursday. For the past several days, rail operations have been hit by inclement weather conditions, primarily dense fog. The air quality in the national capital dropped down to the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 344 in Delhi today at 7 am. Yesterday at the same time it was 252.