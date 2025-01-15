Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / LIVE news: PM Modi attends commissioning of 3 naval warships in Mumbai
LiveNew Update

LIVE news: PM Modi attends commissioning of 3 naval warships in Mumbai

Latest news updates: Catch all the major news updates from around the world

BS Web Team New Delhi
Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Navy warships INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer were commissioned at the Naval Dockyard here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The commissioning of the three frontline naval combatants will strengthen the country's efforts towards being a global leader in defence and augment its strength towards self-reliance, PM Modi said in a post on X on Tuesday.  A special investigation team (SIT) is likely to soon file the charge sheet in the 12 cases stemming from violence in Sambhal in November last year. According to senior police officials speaking on Tuesday, these charge sheets need to be filed soon due to an approaching deadline.   

  A total of 26 trains are experiencing delays as a result of reduced visibility caused by fog, as reported by Indian Railways on Thursday. For the past several days, rail operations have been hit by inclement weather conditions, primarily dense fog. The air quality in the national capital dropped down to the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 344 in Delhi today at 7 am. Yesterday at the same time it was 252.   
Prolonged incarceration without trial amounts to infringement of the right to life under the Constitution, the Bombay High Court has said while urging a special court to expedite the trial in the 2018 Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The high court has also said the special court shall frame charges in nine months. Framing of charges is the first step towards start of the trial. In its detailed order, made available on Tuesday, the bench said it was a settled and recognised principle of law that the prolonged incarceration of the accused without trial amounts to infringement or violation of Article 21 of the Constitution. "That, long period of incarceration and unlikelihood of the trial being completed in the near future necessitates consequential release of the undertrial on bail," the bench said.
 
 

Key Events

11:51 AM

Army fully ready, capable to deal with any situation: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi

11:43 AM

News update: Karnataka HC adjourns hearing in case seeking CBI probe into MUDA scam, till Jan 27

11:31 AM

Mohan Bhagwat's remark that India got independence after Ram temple was built amounts to treason: Rahul Gandhi

11:27 AM

News update: PM Modi to dedicate frontline naval combatants to the nation on commissioning at naval dockyard

10:14 AM

Dense fog shrouds Delhi; flights, trains delayed

10:02 AM

Meta to fire 3,600 employees

10:00 AM

News update: TikTok prepares for immediate shut-off in the US on Sunday

9:43 AM

PM Modi emplanes for Mumbai, will dedicate 3 frontline naval combatants

9:38 AM

Smriti Irani, Shekhar Kapur members of newly constituted PMML Society

9:33 AM

ED gets MHA sanction to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

8:58 AM

2018 Elgar case: Prolonged jail stay sans trial violation of Article 21, says HC

11:51 AM

Army fully ready, capable to deal with any situation: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday said the situation along the northern border is sensitive but stable, while asserting that his force is fully ready and capable to deal with any situation. In his address at the 77th Army Day celebrations here, he also said ceasefire is maintained along the Line of Control (LoC) but "attempts to infiltrate continue".
 

11:43 AM

News update: Karnataka HC adjourns hearing in case seeking CBI probe into MUDA scam, till Jan 27

11:31 AM

Mohan Bhagwat's remark that India got independence after Ram temple was built amounts to treason: Rahul Gandhi

To say that India did not get independence in 1947 is an insult to every Indian, says Rahul Gandhi. 

11:27 AM

News update: PM Modi to dedicate frontline naval combatants to the nation on commissioning at naval dockyard

10:14 AM

Dense fog shrouds Delhi; flights, trains delayed

Dense fog blanketed parts of the national capital on Wednesday morning, reducing visibility and disrupting over 100 flights and 26 trains. The minimum temperature dropped to 6 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches below normal, as the city experienced another chilly morning.

10:02 AM

Meta to fire 3,600 employees

Meta has said that CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision will affect five percent of its workforce.

10:00 AM

News update: TikTok prepares for immediate shut-off in the US on Sunday

9:43 AM

PM Modi emplanes for Mumbai, will dedicate 3 frontline naval combatants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning departed for his one-day visit to Mumbai where he would dedicate three frontline naval combatants to the nation and inaugurate an ISKCON project. PM Modi will dedicate three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. At around 3.30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the ISKCON Temple at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

9:38 AM

Smriti Irani, Shekhar Kapur members of newly constituted PMML Society

The government has reconstituted the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society with former Union minister Smriti Irani and noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur finding a place in it. According to an official order issued by the Ministry of Culture, former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Nripendra Mishra, has got another five-year term as the organisation's chairperson.

9:33 AM

ED gets MHA sanction to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

The Union Home Ministry has granted sanction to the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy linked money laundering case, officials said. The federal agency has filed a chargesheet against the 56-year-old politician before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here last year after arresting him in March.
 

8:58 AM

2018 Elgar case: Prolonged jail stay sans trial violation of Article 21, says HC

Granted interim relief in a 2013 rape case, self-styled godman Asaram returned to his ashram in Jodhpur's Pal village, police said on Wednesday. Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail till March 31 to the self-styled godman, who is serving life imprisonment. A lower court had sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment in April 2018 for raping a minor at his ashram in 2013.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiElon MuskJoe BidenBJPCongressDonald Trump

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News