Overnight rain clears dense fog but intensifies winter chill in Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR welcomed much-needed rainfall on Thursday morning, providing a refreshing respite from the dense fog that had blanketed the region the previous day. The showers, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), not only improved air quality but also cleared the thick fog, enhancing visibility for commuters.

The rain has brought significant weather changes across North India, with states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar also experiencing showers. Minimum temperatures in Delhi-NCR are expected to dip to between 1 degrees Celsius and 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days. However, Thursday’s rain led to a noticeable dip in temperatures, with the minimum recorded at 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 17 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts colder days ahead, with Friday likely to bring even sharper temperature drops, intensifying the winter chill across the region.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall in hilly states, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, has pushed temperatures below freezing, with cold winds from these regions further chilling the plains. The IMD has issued alerts for severe cold wave conditions and rain across multiple northern states. In the south, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and parts of Karnataka are likely to experience heavy rainfall, with isolated areas bracing for moderate to very heavy showers. The IMD has advised residents in affected regions to remain vigilant.

Commuters face delays

The dense fog and resulting low visibility have wreaked havoc on transportation, with 29 trains bound for Delhi running late, as per Indian Railways. Passengers faced delays and disruptions, though safety measures like reduced speeds and fog safety devices were implemented to mitigate risks. Flight schedules also saw disruptions earlier in the week, adding to commuter challenges.

Schools shift to hybrid learning amid pollution concerns

In response to worsening air quality, which reached the "very poor" category with an AQI of 356 on Thursday, the Delhi government has reintroduced hybrid learning for students up to Classes IX and XI. This measure aligns with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stages 3 and 4, implemented due to rising pollution levels exacerbated by cold temperatures and low dispersion rates for pollutants.