Cabinet nod to set up International Big Cat Alliance to save tigers

The India-headquartered alliance was conceived as a multi-country, multi-agency coalition of 96 big cat range countries and others to establish a common platform for conservation

Photo: Unsplash.com
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
The Union Cabinet Thursday approved the creation of International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) to set up a global network to conserve tigers and other big cats.

The India-headquartered alliance was conceived as a multi-country, multi-agency coalition of 96 big cat range countries and others to establish a common platform for conservation.

Out of the seven big cats (tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and the cheetah), five -- tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard and cheetah -- are found in India.

The Cabinet has cleared a one-time budgetary support of Rs 150 crore for the IBCA for a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28.

Acknowledging India's leading role in conserving tigers, other big cats and many of its endangered species, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had during his speech on Global Tiger Day, 2019 called for an alliance of global leaders to curb poaching in Asia.

The IBCA aims for cooperation among countries for mutual benefit in furthering the conservation agenda.

The IBCA would have a multi-pronged approach in broad-basing and establishing linkages in several areas and help in knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, networking, advocacy, finance and resources support.

Delhi logs best air quality for Feb in 9 years, AQI below 200 on most days

Govt approves Rs 24,420 cr subsidy for P&K fertilisers for kharif season

Trinamool Congress suspends Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 yrs

Mizoram not to collect biometric data of Myanmar, B'desh refugees, says CM

India, Mauritius natural partners in dealing with challenges: PM Modi

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

