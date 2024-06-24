Case registered for bid to sell fake question paper of MPPSC exam

The Indore police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly trying to sell online a fake question paper of the Madhya Pradesh state service exam by claiming the paper had been leaked, an official said on Monday.

After a complaint by a vigilance officer of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), the case was registered on Sunday night under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology, the official from Sanyogitaganj police station said.

A candidate of the state service examination said rumours of the paper leak started due to an account created on social media platform 'Telegram' where it was claimed that question papers of the preliminary round of the exam conducted by the MPPSC were available for Rs 2,500 each.

MPPSC Officer on Special Duty Ravindra Panchbhai told PTI that a "suspicious" question paper was circulated on social media two days ago with a false claim of leak of the 'General Studies' subject paper.

"We compared the suspicious question paper with the original one of the subject for the preliminary round of the state service exam held on Sunday and found it to be fake," he said.

Nearly 1.83 lakh candidates were eligible to appear in the preliminary round of the examination held on Sunday across 55 district headquarters in the state, as per officials.

The examination was conducted for 110 posts, including 15 posts of deputy collector and 22 of deputy superintendent of police, they said.