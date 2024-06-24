NEET-UG 2024: 48% grace-marked students skip NEET-UG. Centre-wise list here

Of the 1,563 candidates who were originally awarded grace marks in the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) before these marks were revoked last week, only 813 (52 per cent) took the retest on Sunday, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The remaining students who opted out of the re-examination retained their actual scores without the grace marks.

The retest was conducted at seven centres as per a Supreme Court order. None of the two eligible candidates from Chandigarh participated, while 219 out of 602 candidates in Chhattisgarh, one candidate in Gujarat, 287 out of 494 candidates in Haryana, and 234 out of 464 candidates in Meghalaya took the retest.

Here’s a breakdown of the state-wise retest attendance for NEET-UG:

- Chandigarh: Two eligible, none appeared.

- Chhattisgarh: 602 eligible, 291 appeared.

- Gujarat: One eligible, appeared.

- Haryana: 494 eligible, 287 appeared.

- Meghalaya: 464 eligible, 234 appeared.

CBI files case in NEET-UG row

The retest coincided with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing a first information report (FIR) regarding alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam held on May 5. This action followed a complaint from the Education Ministry amidst ongoing protests and litigation from students demanding an investigation into claims of a paper leak.

Days after the Centre revoked the grace marks, the retest for the 1,563 affected students aimed to address the confusion surrounding India’s primary medical entrance exam. The grace marks had initially been awarded due to time lost during the May 5 exam.

The NTA reported that 63 candidates were debarred nationwide due to malpractices, including 17 from Bihar and 30 from Godhra.

Officials in the last week have indicated that the examination process and any involvement of officials would be thoroughly investigated for any broader conspiracy.

On June 13, the Centre informed the Supreme Court of its decision to withdraw the scorecards of the 1,563 students and allow them the choice of a fresh exam or retaining their original scores minus the grace marks.

Protest over exam paper leak

The controversy over the exam has led to widespread protests across India, with students and opposition parties calling for the exam to be scrapped and demanding a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations of paper leaks.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week dismissed the paper leak allegations and affirmed the government’s commitment to protecting students’ interests. On Saturday, the Centre replaced NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh with IAS officer Pradeep Singh Kharola and formed a seven-member committee to review the authority’s structure and processes comprehensively.