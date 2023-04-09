Home / India News / CDS Chauhan reviews infra development, preparedness in North Bengal

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited Air Force Station and forward areas in North Bengal along with General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps on April 8-9.

CDS Chauhan reviews infra development, preparedness in North Bengal

He reviewed the progress of infrastructure development and operational and logistics preparedness in the area. The CDS also interacted with the troops deployed in the remote areas and appreciated their high morale and professionalism, said the Ministry of Defence

General Anil Chauhan also visited the Headquarters of Trishakti Corps at Sukna where he was briefed on the operational situation along the Northern borders in Sikkim.

He commended the formation for ensuring force preservation while also reaching out to assist the civil administration and local population in times of natural disasters like the recent avalanche in East Sikkim.

The CDS asked the formation to focus on training hard and remaining vigilant at all times. He also emphasised that soldiers must keep abreast with latest information technology trends, emerging cyber threats and counter measures.

