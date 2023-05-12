Home / India News / Central govt should increase import duty on Apple from 50 to 100%: Rathore

The statement came days after the government banned the import of apples if their imported price is less than Rs 50 per Kg

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Friday said the central government should increase the import duty on Apple from 50 to 100 per cent to protect farmers.

Rathore, in a statement, maintained that the apple growers are not getting remunerative prices because apple is being imported in large quantities from other countries.

"BJP leaders should...urge him (the Prime Minister) to increase the import duty from 50 to 100 per cent," he added.

The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday hailed the central government's decision to ban the import of apples if their imported price is less than Rs 50 per kilogram, saying it will benefit the apple growers in the state.

The state BJP had raised the issue with the Centre many times, and finally, the government has accepted the suggestion, former chief minister and BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur said in a statement.

The value of apples imported into India was USD 385 million, and the local producers are suffering due to heavy apple imports.

Apples are grown on over 94,000 hectares of land in the state, and Himachal has a Rs 4,500-5,000 crore apple economy. About 1.75 lakh to two lakh families are directly or indirectly involved in apple cultivation, Fruit Vegetable Flower Growers Association president Harish Chauhan said.

First Published: May 12 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

