Home / India News / Climate action imposes heavy cost on developing nations, says CEA

Climate action imposes heavy cost on developing nations, says CEA

He suggested that developing countries need to build the ship even as they are sailing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said climate action, including energy transition, impose a heavy cost on developing nations.

Observing that emerging countries are already grappling with twin challenges of poverty alleviation and economic growth, he said climate change and energy transition are an added burden.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Energy transition must bear three costs, including rise in costs of production from rising fuel cost and higher costs of new energy sources as they replace traditional sources, he said at an event organised by Centre for Social and Economic Progress.

He suggested that developing countries need to build the ship even as they are sailing.

India has announced that it aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2070 and meet 50 per cent of its electricity requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced more ambitious targets for 2030, including installing 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, reducing the emissions intensity of its economy by 45 per cent, and reducing a billion tonnes of CO2.

Also Read

Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth: Scientists

Countries must be aware of high fiscal cost of climate change: CEA

Pakistan Cabinet approves National Adaptation Plan to combat climate change

UK to give $2 bn to Green Climate Fund in biggest single funding commitment

Private sector capex will be key contributor to growth: CEA Nageswaran

Govt extends date for submitting claims under Vivad se Vishwas to Dec 31

CBI independent legal entity, Union of India has no control over it: Centre

India rejects Australian court's order asking ex-envoy to pay compensation

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code: Personal guarantors get no SC reprieve

Smog towers no solution; Centre not in favour of more giant air purifiers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Climate ChangeCEA

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

Next Story