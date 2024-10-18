Coal scam: Delhi HC dismisses Madhu Koda's plea seeking stay on conviction

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected a plea by former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda seeking to stay his conviction in a coal scam case.

Koda had sought a stay on his conviction to enable him to contest upcoming assembly elections in the state.

"Application dismissed," said Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

Koda, former coal secretary H C Gupta, former Jharkhand chief secretary A K Basu, and Koda's close aide Vijay Joshi were awarded three-year jail terms by a trial court for indulging in corrupt practices and hatching a criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Rajhara North Coal Block in the state to Kolkata-based company, Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL).