Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Coal scam: Delhi HC dismisses Madhu Koda's plea seeking stay on conviction

Coal scam: Delhi HC dismisses Madhu Koda's plea seeking stay on conviction

Koda had sought a stay on his conviction to enable him to contest upcoming assembly elections in the state

Delhi High Court
The convicts were granted bail during the pendency of their appeals. | File Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 9:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected a plea by former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda seeking to stay his conviction in a coal scam case.

Koda had sought a stay on his conviction to enable him to contest upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Application dismissed," said Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

Koda, former coal secretary H C Gupta, former Jharkhand chief secretary A K Basu, and Koda's close aide Vijay Joshi were awarded three-year jail terms by a trial court for indulging in corrupt practices and hatching a criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Rajhara North Coal Block in the state to Kolkata-based company, Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL).

It had also imposed fines of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 25 lakh and Rs 1 lakh on VISUL, Koda and Gupta respectively in the UPA-era coal scam.

A Rs 1 lakh fine was also imposed on Basu.

The convicts were granted bail during the pendency of their appeals.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Was jailed to stall projects like Mohalla Clinics, Yamuna cleaning: Jain

Supreme Court upholds AERA's powers in setback to GMR, Adani groups

JSW Steel, JFE Steel Corp JV to buy tkES India for Rs 4,051 crore

Premium

Vistara's in-flight experience to continue for some time after merger

Hindustan Zinc Q2FY25 results: Net profit up 34.6% at Rs 2,327 crore

Topics :Madhu Koda scamCoal Scam caseDelhi High Court

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story